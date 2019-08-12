PXG releases 0311 ST milled muscleback irons

Gear: PXG 0311 ST irons

Price: $650 per club ($4,550 for seven-club set)

Specs: Milled 8620 carbon steel

Available: Pre-order August 12, delivery late September

Golf equipment makers have milled putters for years – having a computer move a high-spinning bit over a clubhead, shaving off tiny ribbons of metal with each pass, provides the maximum amount of manufacturing control. A few companies have offered milled wedges too, touting how the milling process allows the brand to produce heel and toe grinds more precisely and consistently.

With the release of its new 0311ST irons, PXG brings the milling process to the ultra-premium iron category.

The ST stands for Super Tour, and if you are a golfer looking for a distance boost distance or to reduce the severity of your mis-hits, this is not the club for you. In the PXG lineup, the 0311P GEN2, 0311XF GEN2 and 0311 SGI GEN2 can help with those things.

The new 0311ST is for golfers who have a repeatable swing, supply their own power and demand control and feel. Ryan Moore put the clubs into play before the start of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage in May.

Each head starts as a forged billet of 8620 carbon steel before it is milled into shape. At address, the topline appears thinner than the 0311T GEN2, and the clubs have a narrow sole and compact blade length. To help the metal resist corroding, PXG gives the 0311ST a nickel-chromium plating that also helps to reduce glare.

Like previous 0311 irons, PXG designed the 0311ST with a series of tungsten screws in the back of each head that pulls more weight to the perimeter. In the 0311ST, the seven screws are near the bottom of each head, which lowers the center of gravity and should help launch long irons higher into the air.