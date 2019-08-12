Solheim Cup captain's picks: Veteran Suzann Pettersen is a surprise after long layoff

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has gone for a mix of experienced players and rookies to fill out the team she’ll take to Gleneagles, Scotland, next month to face the United States. Celine Boutier of France and England’s Bronte Law make their Solhiem debuts, while Suzann Pettersen and Jodi Ewart-Shadoff bring experience to the side.

The four wild cards join Carlota Ciganda, Anne Van Dam, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Azahara Munoz, Carline Masson and Anna Nordqvist, who qualified automatically for the European team.

Law has been a Solheim Cup player in waiting since she earned five points out of five to lead Great Britain & Ireland to victory in the 2016 Curtis Cup. The former UCLA star is the only GB&I player to record five points, and only the second Curtis Cup player to do so along with Stacy Lewis in 2008. The 24-year-old has been on Matthew’s radar since she earned her first LPGA win in this year’s Pure Silk Championship.

The diminutive English woman played with Matthew in the opening two rounds of the AIG Women’s British Open and impressed her future captain with scores of 70 and 67, while Matthew missed the cut. Although she’ll be making her debut in the biennial match, Law should see a lot of action.

Boutier was an obvious pick after just failing to take one of the automatic places following sixth place in the AIG Women’s British Open. The French player also earned her first LPGA win this year, triumphing in the ISPS Handa Vic Open. She is currently 22nd on the LPGA money list. The 25-year-old helped Duke win the 2014 NCAA championship. Her match play credentials were obvious when she won the 2015 Women’s British Amateur at Portstewart. She also won the 2012 European Ladies Amateur Championship by six shots.

Ewart-Shadoff makes her third Solheim appearance following 2013 and 2017. She holds a 3-3-1 record in the biennial match. She narrowly failed to qualify from the automatic places, finishing just two places outside spots from the world rankings. She’s 49th on the LPGA money list after a steady season that has seen her finish inside the top 10 four times. She was also third in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Open on the Ladies European Tour at the start of the season.

Pettersen is a surprise pick. Although she’s been a mainstay of European teams with eight consecutive appearances between 2002-2015, in which she’s compiled a 16-11-6 record and appeared on four winning teams, she’s taken the last two years off after the birth of her first child. The 38-year-old only returned to action at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open last week and missed the cut.

Europe is looking to win the match for the first time since 2013.