Gear: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2019)

Price: $229 with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black graphite shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: 2-iron (17 degrees) with forged 8620 carbon-steel body and 4140 carbon-steel face, tungsten weight and vibration-reducing urethane foam

Available: Sept. 6

Most recreational golfers would benefit from taking out their long irons and replacing them with hybrids, but accomplished players with powerful, repeatable swings often prefer irons. The look at address is familiar, and the flat face of an iron allows good players to hit draws and fades more easily. For those players, TaylorMade has released an update to its P790 UDI (Ultimate Driving Iron) for 2019.

The new P790 UDI will be available only as a right-handed 2-iron with 17-degree of loft, and it shares many of the distance-enhancing attributes designed into the standard P790 irons.

The body is forged 8620 carbon-steel, then a 4140 carbon-steel face is welded to it, leaving a chamber inside filled with a urethane that TaylorMade calls Speed Foam. The foam soaks up excessive vibrations at impact, but it does not inhibit the thin face from flexing – players can generate more ball speed with a softer feel.

TaylorMade also added a metal-injection-molded tungsten weight inside the head. It lowers the center of gravity and makes it easier to hit higher-flying tee shots.

The face features an inverted-cone design that is thicker in the center and thinner around the perimeter. That broadens the sweetspot and helps protect ball speed on mis-hits.

TaylorMade also gave the P790 UDI a slot in the sole that helps improve performance on shots hit low in the face.

The updated P790 UDI was given a slightly smaller head. The hitting area is smaller, and the look in the address position is more compact. Again, these attributes might intimidate mid- and higher-handicap players, but this club is made for strong players who tend to gravitate to clubs with this classic look.