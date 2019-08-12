TaylorMade releases Milled Grind 2 and Hi-Toe Big Foot wedges

Starting in early July, TaylorMade seeded the newest version of its popular Milled Grind wedges on the PGA Tour. The clubs have found their way into several staffers’ bags, including that of Tiger Woods, who used a 56-degree version at the British Open.

The company soon will release at retail the Milled Grind 2 wedges along with the new wide-sole Hi-Toe Bigfoot wedge.

Gear: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges

Price: $169.99 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet Burgundy 360 grip

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel with thermoplastic polyurethane insert. Even lofts between 48 and 60 degrees

Available: Sept. 6

The Milled Grind 2 wedges combine the precision shaping of the original Milled Grind wedge with technologies designed to enhance spin.

While the clubs are cast from soft 8620 carbon steel, the soles and leading-edge areas are milled using a computer-controlled tool that gently passes back and forth across the club, shaving tiny strips of metal away from the head. This process, which leaves behind the lined pattern seen on the bottom of the club, more accurately reproduces the exact specs that TaylorMade engineers designed. Handwork and human error are taken out of the equation.

Where the MG2 wedges differ most from the previous version is on the hitting area. The faces were given a raw steel design, meaning there is no chrome plating. TaylorMade said that by eliminating the plating, the grooves can be made deeper and with sharper edges to help golfers generate more spin and control. The raw steel will rust after being exposed to air and moisture, so each MG2 wedge comes with a sticker on the hitting area. Once removed, the oxidation and rusting process begins.

The tiny dash-like markings between the grooves are laser-etched to create more surface roughness and friction. Again, this is designed to enhance spin.

Available in low and standard bounce options, the MG2 wedges feature a thermoplastic polyurethane insert in the back of each head to absorb excessive vibrations and enhance feel. The TPU weighs less than the steel it replaces, which allowed TaylorMade to thicken the face in some areas to enhance feel.

Gear: TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot wedge

Price: $169.99 with KBS Hi-REV 2.0 steel shaft or UST Recoil w/SmacWrap graphite shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet burgundy 360 GEC grip.

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel; 58 and 60 degrees. Right-hand only

Available: Sept. 6

Wedges with a higher toe have regained popularity, because when the clubface is opened, they present a larger hitting area. Several TaylorMade staff players – including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm – carry Hi-Toe wedges in their bags. With the Hi-Toe Big Foot, the company is releasing a version designed for bunker play.

The sole of the Big Foot wedge is massive. While traditional sand wedges have a sole that is about 26 millimeters wide, the Big Foot’s sole is 32. It also has an asymmetric C-Grind, with relief in the heel and toe, and 15 degrees of bounce. When golfers open the face in a greeenside bunker, they not only get the advantage of the Hi-Toe’s extra hitting area, the club keeps moving through the sand very easily and avoids digging.

Large pockets in the back of the head have been left empty, allowing TaylorMade to redistribute weight to the sole.