Tiger Woods paired with C.T. Pan, Billy Horschel in bid to extend season at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods may see his PGA Tour season come to an early end this week at the BMW Championship at Medinah.

Woods struggled to shoot a 75 in Round 1 of the Northern Trust at Liberty National on Thursday before he pulled himself out of that event ahead of his Friday tee time, citing a strained oblique muscle.

Woods slipped to 38th in the FedEx Cup Standings after missing his WD at the Northern Trust. Only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup Standings will advance to the Tour Championship next week. Woods won that event last year, ending a 5-year winless drought on the PGA Tour.

Only 69 players will be competing this week. There is no 36-hole cut. The minimum payout is $18,500. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings qualify for the BMW, but Kevin Na WD’d on Monday so that he could be with his wife, who is pregnant with their second child.

Woods begins play Thursday paired with C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel in a featured afternoon pairing that begins play at 12:54 p.m. ET on Thursday and 10:37 a.m. ET on Friday.

Wood has only played 13 rounds of competitive golf since his historic win in the Masters at Augusta National on April 14. He finished T-9 at the Memorial and T-21 at the U.S. Open before missing the cut in the PGA Championship and British Open. He has played in only 11 PGA Tour events this season, plus the Hero World Challenge and his “Match” with Phil Mickelson.

Woods’ struggles have progressed this season from his driver down to his putter, which failed him in the outskirts of the Big Apple last week.

While Woods may be history after this week, he does have some positive history on this course. He won the PGA Championship when it was played at Medinah in 1999 and 2006.