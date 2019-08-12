U.S. Amateur: Brandon Wu's late surge vaults him into Day 1 lead

Brandon Wu stormed into the lead after the first day at the 119th U.S. Amateur on Monday.

Wu, playing in the afternoon wave, went birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle on Nos. 14-17 on Monday at Pinehurst’s No. 4 and shot a 65 to take a one-shot lead.

Wu is having a busy and productive summer so far. Here are some of his accomplishments from June:

helped Stanford win the national title

qualified for the U.S. Open

represented the U.S. at the Palmer Cup

claimed a share of 35 th in his U.S. Open debut

in his U.S. Open debut received his Stanford diploma in a special ceremony

Wu, who also qualified for the British Open, had five birdies in all and just two bogeys on Monday on very little sleep.

His round came just hours after he helped the U.S. team win a gold medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Palmer Jackson and Trevor Werbylo both shot 66s and are T-2, one shot back.

Four golfers shot 67: Jacob Solomon, Blake Windred, Sandy Scott and Brad Dalke.

There are 11 golfers who shot 68 and are T-8 after 18 holes.

Other notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, the No. 1-ranked amateur, shot a 2-over 72, while U.S. Junior Amateur champ Preston Summerhays shot a 7-over 77.

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club is host for the event, with No. 2 and No. 4 each hosting 18 holes of stroke play competition. After 36 holes on Tuesday, the medalist honor(s) will be handed out, the field will be cut and the format shifts to match play on Wednesday.

TV coverage starts on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.