BMW Championship Betting Odds: Tiger Woods tumbles to 60-1

Tiger Woods has proven to be resilient during his most recent PGA Tour comeback, but the 15-time major champion has lost his hold on gamblers and Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Less than 48 hours before his scheduled Round 1 tee time at the BMW Championship, Woods stood at 60-1 to win at Medinah this weekend, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and Golfodds.com.

Woods shot a 75 before quitting the Northern Trust after 18 holes last week, citing an oblique injury that had never been previously disclosed to the public.

Woods’ arrival at Medinah on Tuesday was national (golf) news. He moved with a visible stiffness while chatting with reporters, including Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio, while navigating his way from the parking area.

Tiger has arrived at Medinah. pic.twitter.com/qoD6BEbjoa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 13, 2019

“I feel good,” Woods told DiMeglio. “Feel a lot better than I felt last week. Felt good this morning so I thought I’d give it a go.”

Woods is not short on motivation. He’s currently 38th in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 after this week will move on to the final event of the Tour season next week at East Lake. It’s projected Woods needs to finish solo 11th or better in order to advance to the Tour Championship. Woods won that event last year, ending his 5-year winless skein.

World and FedEx Cup No. 1-ranked player Brooks Koepka and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy are co-favorites in the 69-player field at 8-1, followed by Jon Rahm at 10-1. Patrick Reed is 25-1 after winning the Northern Trust last week at Liberty National.

Here are the betting odds for the full field in the BMW Championship, along with player-vs.-player matchups.

BMW Championship Betting Odds