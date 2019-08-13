BMW Championship Betting Odds: Tiger Woods tumbles to 60-1

Tiger Woods has proven to be resilient during his most recent PGA Tour comeback, but the 15-time major champion has lost his hold on gamblers and Las Vegas oddsmakers.
Less than 48 hours before his scheduled Round 1 tee time at the BMW Championship, Woods stood at 60-1 to win at Medinah this weekend, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and Golfodds.com.
Woods shot a 75 before quitting the Northern Trust after 18 holes last week, citing an oblique injury that had never been previously disclosed to the public.
Woods’ arrival at Medinah on Tuesday was national (golf) news. He moved with a visible stiffness while chatting with reporters, including Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio, while navigating his way from the parking area.
“I feel good,” Woods told DiMeglio. “Feel a lot better than I felt last week. Felt good this morning so I thought I’d give it a go.”
Woods is not short on motivation. He’s currently 38th in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 after this week will move on to the final event of the Tour season next week at East Lake. It’s projected Woods needs to finish solo 11th or better in order to advance to the Tour Championship. Woods won that event last year, ending his 5-year winless skein.
World and FedEx Cup No. 1-ranked player Brooks Koepka and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy are co-favorites in the 69-player field at 8-1, followed by Jon Rahm at 10-1. Patrick Reed is 25-1 after winning the Northern Trust last week at Liberty National.
Here are the betting odds for the full field in the BMW Championship, along with player-vs.-player matchups.
BMW Championship Betting Odds
|Player
|Odds To Win
|Brooks Koepka
|8/1
|Rory McIlroy
|8/1
|Jon Rahm
|10/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|16/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|20/1
|Webb Simpson
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|30/1
|Rickie Fowler
|30/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30/1
|Jordan Spieth
|30/1
|Xander Schauffele
|30/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Paul Casey
|40/1
|Tony Finau
|30/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|40/1
|Tiger Woods
|60/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|50/1
|Jason Day
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Billy Horschel
|50/1
|Collin Morikawa
|50/1
|Francesco Molinari
|60/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Gary Woodland
|60/1
|Shane Lowry
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|60/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|60/1
|Kevin Kisner
|80/1
|Jason Kokrak
|60/1
|Abraham Ancer
|80/1
|Ryan Moore
|80/1
|Byeong Hun An
|80/1
|Chez Reavie
|80/1
|Andrew Putnam
|80/1
|Rory Sabbatini
|80/1
|Sungjae Im
|80/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|80/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|80/1
|Charles Howell III
|100/1
|Lucas Glover
|100/1
|Adam Hadwin
|125/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Scott Piercy
|125/1
|Harold Varner III
|125/1
|Jim Furyk
|150/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|Corey Conners
|150/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|150/1
|Troy Merritt
|150/1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|J.T. Poston
|150/1
|Wyndham Clark
|150/1
|Cameron Champ
|150/1
|Phil Mickelson
|150/1
|Ryan Palmer
|200/1
|Vaughn Taylor
|200/1
|Kevin Tway
|200/1
|C.T. Pan
|200/1
|Graeme McDowell
|250/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Max Homa
|250/1
|Keith Mitchell
|250/1
|Nate Lashley
|250/1
|Joel Dahmen
|300/1
|Sung Kang
|300/1
|Adam Long
|500/1
|Tournament Matchups:
|Brooks Koepka
|+110
|Rory McIlroy
|-130
|Dustin Johnson
|+105
|Jon Rahm
|-125
|Justin Rose
|-130
|Justin Thomas
|+110
|Patrick Cantlay
|-140
|Adam Scott
|+120
|Patrick Reed
|+105
|Webb Simpson
|-125
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-135
|Jordan Spieth
|+115
|Rickie Fowler
|-120
|Xander Schauffele
|EVEN
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-110
|Tony Finau
|-110
|Matt Kuchar
|EVEN
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-120
|Byeong Hun An
|-125
|Sungjae Im
|+105
|Tournament Proposition:
|Winning Score:
|Par 72
|Over 268.5
|-110
|Under 268.5
|-110
