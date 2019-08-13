BMW Championship Betting Odds: Tiger Woods tumbles to 60-1

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports

By August 13, 2019 8:35 pm

Tiger Woods has proven to be resilient during his most recent PGA Tour comeback, but the 15-time major champion has lost his hold on gamblers and Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Less than 48 hours before his scheduled Round 1 tee time at the BMW Championship, Woods stood at 60-1 to win at Medinah this weekend, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and Golfodds.com.

Woods shot a 75 before quitting the Northern Trust after 18 holes last week, citing an oblique injury that had never been previously disclosed to the public.

Woods’ arrival at Medinah on Tuesday was national (golf) news. He moved with a visible stiffness while chatting with reporters, including Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio, while navigating his way from the parking area.

“I feel good,” Woods told DiMeglio. “Feel a lot better than I felt last week. Felt good this morning so I thought I’d give it a go.”

Woods is not short on motivation. He’s currently 38th in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 after this week will move on to the final event of the Tour season next week at East Lake.  It’s projected Woods needs to finish solo 11th or better in order to advance to the Tour Championship. Woods won that event last year, ending his 5-year winless skein.

World and FedEx Cup No. 1-ranked player Brooks Koepka and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy are co-favorites in the 69-player field at 8-1, followed by Jon Rahm at 10-1. Patrick Reed is 25-1 after winning the Northern Trust last week at Liberty National.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Viewer’s Guide | Prize Money

Here are the betting odds for the full field in the BMW Championship, along with player-vs.-player matchups.

BMW Championship Betting Odds

Player Odds To Win
Brooks Koepka 8/1
Rory McIlroy 8/1
Jon Rahm 10/1
Dustin Johnson 14/1
Justin Thomas 14/1
Justin Rose 16/1
Patrick Cantlay 20/1
Webb Simpson 25/1
Patrick Reed 25/1
Adam Scott 30/1
Rickie Fowler 30/1
Tommy Fleetwood 30/1
Jordan Spieth 30/1
Xander Schauffele 30/1
Louis Oosthuizen 40/1
Paul Casey 40/1
Tony Finau 30/1
Bryson DeChambeau 40/1
Tiger Woods 60/1
Hideki Matsuyama 50/1
Jason Day 50/1
Matt Kuchar 50/1
Billy Horschel 50/1
Collin Morikawa 50/1
Francesco Molinari 60/1
Marc Leishman 60/1
Gary Woodland 60/1
Shane Lowry 60/1
Ian Poulter 60/1
Brandt Snedeker 60/1
Kevin Kisner 80/1
Jason Kokrak 60/1
Abraham Ancer 80/1
Ryan Moore 80/1
Byeong Hun An 80/1
Chez Reavie 80/1
Andrew Putnam 80/1
Rory Sabbatini 80/1
Sungjae Im 80/1
Joaquin Niemann 80/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1
Charles Howell III 100/1
Lucas Glover 100/1
Adam Hadwin 125/1
Keegan Bradley 125/1
Scott Piercy 125/1
Harold Varner III 125/1
Jim Furyk 150/1
Emiliano Grillo 150/1
Corey Conners 150/1
Dylan Frittelli 150/1
Troy Merritt 150/1
Si Woo Kim 150/1
J.T. Poston 150/1
Wyndham Clark 150/1
Cameron Champ 150/1
Phil Mickelson 150/1
Ryan Palmer 200/1
Vaughn Taylor 200/1
Kevin Tway 200/1
C.T. Pan 200/1
Graeme McDowell 250/1
J.B. Holmes 250/1
Max Homa 250/1
Keith Mitchell 250/1
Nate Lashley 250/1
Joel Dahmen 300/1
Sung Kang 300/1
Adam Long 500/1
Tournament Matchups:
Brooks Koepka +110
Rory McIlroy -130
Dustin Johnson +105
Jon Rahm -125
Justin Rose -130
Justin Thomas +110
Patrick Cantlay -140
Adam Scott +120
Patrick Reed +105
Webb Simpson -125
Tommy Fleetwood -135
Jordan Spieth +115
Rickie Fowler -120
Xander Schauffele EVEN
Bryson DeChambeau -110
Tony Finau -110
Matt Kuchar EVEN
Hideki Matsuyama -120
Byeong Hun An -125
Sungjae Im +105
Tournament Proposition:
Winning Score: Par 72
Over                              268.5 -110
Under                            268.5 -110

