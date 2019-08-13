Brandon Wu in line for medalist honors at U.S. Amateur

Stalled by weather on Tuesday, Brandon Wu will have to wait one more day to officially claim medalist honors at the 2019 U.S. Amateur.

Play was suspended due at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday with Wu holding a one-shot lead over six golfers.

The closest golfer with holes still to play is Spencer Ralston, who is 1-over through 16.

Ralston would have to make up four shots on the 17th, a par five, and the 18th, a par 4, just to forge a tie. Not impossible but definitely a stiff challenge.

Wu shot a 72 on Tuesday, with 16 pars and two bogeys, a day after he paced the field with a 65.

“Towards the back nine today was definitely tough, just because No. 2 is such a mental grind, as well,” said Wu after his round. “You’re trying to hit perfect shots on every hole just to maybe have a look at birdie, so that was kind of wearing down, and it was getting hot towards the end, too. Luckily I was able to finish it off, but I was definitely pretty tired.”

The players who are T-2 are Jacob Solomon, Tom Sloman, Cooper Dossey, Shiryu (Leo) Oyo, Philip Barbaree and Ricky Castillo.

Tuesday’s delay lasted 1 hour, 21 minutes, so 50 players were unable to complete their rounds.

The second round will resume on Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.

A total of 66 players were at 4-over or better in the battle to claim a spot in the 64-player match play field.

The Round of 64 will commence at 10 a.m. on Pinehurst No. 2 but that would be preceded by a playoff to get to 64.

Among those not appearing to be advancing:

Michael Thorbjornsen, who is T-107 after his second-round 78. He shot a 69 in the first round.

Luke Schniederjans shot 77-72 and is T-136.

Preston Summerhays, the U.S. Junior Amateur champ, went 77-73 and is T-157.