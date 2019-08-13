Jonathan Byrd takes to social media seeking kidney donor for his mom

Jonathan Byrd took to social media Monday night in hopes of finding an organ donor for his mother, Jo, who is battling kidney disease.

“Her best possible option is to find a living donor with O positive or O negative blood type,” Byrd said in a video posted on Twitter. “Up to this point, she’s had 12 friends and family come forward to donate their kidney but unfortunately no one has been approved a match yet. This would greatly improve her quality of life.”

He goes on to ask anyone watching to consider becoming an organ donor for his mother or anyone else in need. Byrd shares the numbers of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and Augusta University Hospital. If anyone is interested in helping, they should contact these hospitals and ask for the donation coordinator.

A five-time PGA Tour winner, Byrd was fourth at this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship in late March, his best result of the season.

The 41-year-old, who played at Clemson, turned pro in 2000. Byrd has dealt with tragedy during his life, losing his father, Jim, to brain cancer in 2009. Byrd’s former caddie, Chuck “Brooksie” Hoersch, died in July 2012 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Jonathan’s brother, Jordan Byrd, is an assistant golf coach at Clemson. Jordan is also an accomplished golfer, having reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Mid-Amateur.

More than 113,000 people are on waiting lists seeking organ transplants, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration, citing figures since January. More than 80 percent are waiting for kidney transplants.