John Daly calls round with Trump 'one of the greatest days of my life'

Wearing red, white and blue flag themed shorts, John Daly played a round of golf with President Trump, and later tweeted he is “proud to be an American, especially with this man leading our country. One of the greatest days of my life!”

Daly played with the president at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. The two appear to be good friends with Daly having visited the White House with his family two years ago.

According to the tournament web site, Daly is in the field for this week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, N.Y. The 53-year-old hasn’t played in a senior event since July 14, when he finished T-18 at the Senior Players Championship.

He withdrew from the British Open at Royal Portrush after being denied the use of a cart, which he says he needs because of osteoarthritis in his knee. At the time, Daly shared on social media that he had suffered a spider bite, which required a visit to the emergency room after he developed an abdominal infection.