Brandon Wu claims medalist honors at U.S. Amateur

Stalled by weather on Tuesday, Brandon Wu had to wait one more day to officially claim medalist honors at the 2019 U.S. Amateur.

Play was suspended due to storms at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday with Wu holding a one-shot lead over six golfers.

Wu’s victory became official on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Brandon Wu on earning medalist honors at the 119th #USAmateur with a score of -3! pic.twitter.com/wZzf8CboRr — USGA (@USGA) August 14, 2019

The closest golfer with holes still to play Tuesday was Spencer Ralston, who was 1 over through 16.

But Wu’s 72 on Tuesday, with 16 pars and two bogeys, was enough, along with his opening-round 65, to take home the title.

“Towards the back nine today was definitely tough, just because No. 2 is such a mental grind, as well,” said Wu after his round. “You’re trying to hit perfect shots on every hole just to maybe have a look at birdie, so that was kind of wearing down, and it was getting hot towards the end, too. Luckily I was able to finish it off, but I was definitely pretty tired.”

Six players finished T-2: Jacob Solomon, Tom Sloman, Cooper Dossey, Shiryu (Leo) Oyo, Philip Barbaree and Ricky Castillo. Rickey Werbylo finished 1-under. Those eight were the only golfers to finish under par after two days.

Tuesday’s delay lasted 1 hour, 21 minutes, so 50 players were unable to complete their rounds. The second round resumed on Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.

When the 36 holes were complete, there were 27 players in a playoff competing for the final three spots in th Round of 64, will was set to commence at 10 a.m. on Pinehurst No. 2.

Among those who did not advance:

Michael Thorbjornsen, whose second-round 78 did him in after he shot a 69 in the first round.

Luke Schniederjans shot 77-72 and finished 9-over.

Preston Summerhays, the U.S. Junior Amateur champ, went 77-73 and finished 10-over.