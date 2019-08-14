Brooks Koepka knows his FedEx Cup record isn't great, says it has been frustrating

MEDINAH, IL. – Brooks Koepka’s record in majors is stellar.

His record in the FedEx Cup Playoffs? Not so stellar.

In 16 playoff events, the world No. 1 and current FedEx Cup leader has just two top-10s – a sixth in the 2017 Tour Championship and a tie for eighth in last year’s Northern Trust. He has missed two cuts and has six placements of 30th or worse.

Not exactly what you’d expect from the four-time major champion.

“It’s just been frustrating a little bit,” Koepka said Wednesday after his pro-am round at Medinah Country Club, home to the BMW Championship, the second of three playoff events. “I’ve been so burned out. I’ve done a better job of being in shape and focusing a little bit more, focusing a little bit harder and trying to gear the schedule for around this.”

Koepka has done a better job at everything the past three years, as he’s won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship twice. This year, in addition to his victory at Bethpage Black in the PGA Championship, he tied for second in the Masters, was second in the U.S. Open and tied for fourth in the British Open. He’s also the only three-time winner this season, adding victories in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

And Koepka is in a great mood heading into Thursday’s first round after playing the pro-am with the man he called the greatest athlete ever – Bo Jackson. Both Koepka and the former NFL and MLB star were wearing specially made Nike golf shoes in the pro-am – “Brooks Knows” and “Bo Knows” were in bold letters on the top of each’s shoes.

Koepka said he’ll wear them the entire week as a tribute to Jackson.

Bo Jackson & Brooks Koepka footwear at today’s Pro-Am. pic.twitter.com/HVY8sQgVxf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 14, 2019

“Hopefully, I can play well in them,” Koepka said. “It was fun to play with him. It was cool. He’s so athletic, and just talking to him, he’s such a nice guy, and I enjoyed it today. I hope he did as much as I did.

“He’s going to hit the ball if he connects with it, and he did quite a few times. It was impressive to watch him play. Once he got going, the first four, five holes he didn’t play that great, but then once he got going, it was pretty good. We were talking about his work ethic and what he did when he was playing and what he had to do to take care of his body. He just gave me some advice. He’s big into biking right now. He’s got a couple charity events where they do a bike ride, and it’s pretty unique to hear what he even does now that he’s retired. It’s pretty cool.”