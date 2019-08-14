Bryson DeChambeau on fighting Brooks Koepka: 'He'd kick my ass'

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are in agreement on one important issue: Who would win a fight between the two golfers.

DeChambeau continued his Don’t Blame Slow Play on Me media tour Tuesday with an appearance on the PGA Tour Radio show “Out of Bounds” with Michael Collins and Pat Perez.

DeChambeau was joined by Koepka for about 20 minutes as the two golfers continued their dialogue about slow play.

Before the final round of the Northern Trust, DeChambeau and Koepka had a very public discussion about the subject of slow play on the driving range. It was caught on camera and widely disseminated and discussed over the next 48 hours.

Collins referenced that meeting during Tuesday’s show.

“When everything went down and you guys spoke, it was funny because people acted like the two of y’all was going to fight,” Collins said.

“Let’s be honest, we know who would win that fight,” DeChambeau interjected. “And it’s not me. Let me tell you right now, he’d kick my ass.”

Without hesitation, Koepka responded: “I do know that. You got that right.”

The two golfers agreed that slow play is a problem but continued to disagree over how to fix it.

“How much faster are we really going to make this? Fifteen minutes? I don’t know the answer. I want to make it faster. No doubt. Hell, yeah. I would love it if I was done in two hours and ‘see ya later.’ I’d be playing Fortnite all day long,” DeChambeau said.

Koepka said the first step in solving the slow-play issue is recognition.

“The guys that are slow have to acknowledge they are slow. Go back. Go watch film. Whatever. In other sports they watch film,” Koepka said. “The best thing I ever did was when I was in college, I had an anger issue. I went back and watched footage of myself. From when I was in college, a guy went out and filmed all 18 holes and I realized how I acted. How I slammed a club. How I did this, was kicking the bag, I was walking with my head down, shoulders hunched. Your not giving good body language. You finally start to see it for yourself and you’re like ‘wow that’s bad, I can’t be doing that.’ So go watch yourself. Go figure it out.”

This week, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy and Koepka begin play at the BMW Championship Thursday at 11:48 a.m. ET. DeChambeau is joined by Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner in an 11:10 a.m. group.