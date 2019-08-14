Harold Varner III relies on his Inner Circle to chase PGA Tour dreams

Harold Varner III relies on his coach to tell him what he needs to know but not overload him with too much information.

That’s part of the reason why he considers Scott Hamilton, director of instruction at Cartersville Country Club in Georgia, a critical part of his “Inner Circle.”

“You’re really not doing much instruction. You’re really keeping a guy on a path,” Hamilton said of working with PGA Tour players. “That’s really what my job is.”

Their partnership continues to pay off. Varner finished in a tie for third at last week’s Northern Trust at Liberty National, which vaulted him from No. 102 in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 29. That significant rise earned him a ticket into this week’s BMW Championship.

Despite the recent success, Varner, 28, won’t stop pushing to improve. He wants to win his first PGA Tour title after getting himself into contention.

“That’s all it is, golf, eat and sleep,” Varner said. “Practice all day. I enjoy doing that; I don’t know how much longer in my life it’s going to be like that. I’m not going to be a kid forever, but I’m going to try to use that as long as possible.”