What to watch this weekend: BMW Championship, Korn Ferry Tour Finals and more

This will be the final weekend without legit football until January.

While the Tour Championship will work itself around the start of college football next Saturday (Florida vs. Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN), the next few days offer a golf field clear of any football that matters beyond those players hovering near the 53-man NFL roster cut line.

The marquee event of the weekend (aside from UFC 241’s Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic rematch) features 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings chasing a ticket to East Lake in Atlanta and the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale next week.

Brooks Koepka carries the dual top-rank in the OWGR and FedEx Cup Standings to the first tee at historic Medinah Course No. 3 Thursday in an 11:48 a.m. ET grouping. Koepka will join Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy – No. 2 and 3 respectively in the FedEx Cup – in the top featured group at the BMW Championship.

Tiger Woods will give it a go at Medinah after withdrawing from the Northern Trust following a painful-to-watch 75 on Thursday. Woods cited an oblique issue when he left Liberty National Friday.

Woods played in a pro-am Wednesday and appeared to be limber during his iron practice swings on the driving range in the morning.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Tee Times | Betting Odds

Woods is set tee off in the first round Thursday at 12:54 p.m. ET alongside C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel.

Keegan Bradley is the defending champion at the BMW Championship and is back. The BMW was held at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia last year.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin with the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio at Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course. Twenty-five PGA Tour cards for the 2019-20 season will be awarded based solely on each golfer’s performance in the three-event series.

Among the notables to watch: Kevin Chappell, Beau Hossler, Viktor Hovland and Anirban Lahiri.

The PGA Tour Champions heads to up-state New York for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott. Bart Bryant will defend his championship starting on Friday.

The European Tour visits the Czech Republic for the Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague. Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger are in the field.

Here is a breakdown of what to watch on TV this weekend in the world of professional golf:

BMW Championship

Thursday, Aug. 15

(All times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Featured Groups: Xander Schauffele/Abraham Ancer/Gary Woodland (11:37 a.m.) and Brooks Koepka/Patrick Reed/Rory McIlroy (11:48 a.m.)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Friday, Aug. 16

Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m – Featured Groups: Tiger Woods/C.T. Pan/Billy Horschel 10:37 a.m. and TBD)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sat., Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.

NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sun., Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.

NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Thursday, Aug. 15

Golf Channel: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Golf Channel: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 3 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 2 – 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Friday, Aug. 16

Golf Channel: 7 – 9 p.m. (Tape Delay)

Saturday, Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 5 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 4:30 – 7 p.m.

European Tour

Thursday, Aug. 15

Golf Channel: 5 – 7 a.m. / 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Golf Channel: 5 – 7 a.m. / 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 7 – 11:30 a.m