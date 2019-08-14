What Tiger Woods said Wednesday before the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods offered an upbeat assessment of his physical status Wednesday ahead of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club near Chicago when he spoke to members of the media following his pro-am.

Woods won the PGA Championship at this storied Illinois venue in 1999 and 2006. His position on the FedEx Cup Standings is perilous, at least in regard to reaching East Lake next week to defend his Tour Championship title. Woods is 38th in the standings and only the top 30 move on after Sunday. Woods needs to finish solo 11th or better this weekend to earn a ticket to Atlanta.

Woods took it easy in the BMW pro-am, avoiding his driver after the first nine holes, as he did prior to the Northern Trust last week. Woods would play 18 competitive holes at Liberty National before his surprising WD ahead of Friday’s scheduled round.

Woods begins play in the second of three FedEx Cup Playoff events Thursday with C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel in a 12:54 p.m. ET grouping.

Woods also spoke Wednesday about trying to make the Presidents Cup as one of the top eight automatic qualifiers. He is currently ranked 13th.

Here are some of the notable quotes from his Wednesday press availability:

On how his injured oblique feels in comparison to last week:

“Way, way better. It was nice to take those days off and I had to let it just calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it. And it feels so much better. I played nine today. And I played well, which is nice. Nice to see. Nice to feel. Took the back nine off, chipped and putted quite a bit. And it definitely didn’t feel like it did on Friday. That’s for sure.”

On how his oblique injury occurred:

“I tried to make tweaks all year. I’m trying to ease the stress off my back while still playing and unfortunately I haven’t done a very good job of that. And when I have, I’ve hit the ball quite well and I was really excited about what I was doing at Liberty. I made some nice changes and all of sudden they didn’t feel very well on Thursday.”

On his chances of playing in the Presidents Cup:

“I’m trying like hell to make the team on my own. To just be part of the core group of guys. Obviously, I have some work to do. I gotta play well this week to make that happen. But if not, it’s going to come down to the top eight guys, myself and my vice captains for who are the next four slots. Whether that’s me and three other guys, or it’s four other guys, either way, I’m going to Australia, whether I’ll be playing or not.”