BMW Championship: Brooks Koepka reaches green in 2 to eagle 607-yard hole

Brooks Koepka has the lead in the FedEx Cup Standings and the No. 1 ranking in the world at his back this weekend in the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.

And Koepka was showing no fear in the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Thursday, Koepka displayed his substantial golfing throw-weight on the par-5, 607-yard, 14th hole.

After powering a 311-yard drive that kissed the left side of the fairway, Koepka fired a 295-yard missile that landed on the front of the elevated green and rolled before coming to a stop 14 feet, 1 inch from the hole on the left side. Koepka nested his eagle with a curved putt that flowed softly into the cup.

Koepka has already qualified for one of the 30 available spots in the Tour Championship next week at East Lake in Atlanta. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, Koepka also finished runner-up three times and repeated at the PGA Championship.

Dan Hicks spoke for 68 other players in the field and a few million golf fans when he asked NBC/Golf Channel analyst Paul Azinger this simple question: “How do you play against that, Paul?”

Paul, please let the rest of us know once you find out.

Koepka finished with a 4-under 66 Thursday, three shots back of leader Justin Thomas.