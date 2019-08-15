BMW Championship Live Blog Round 1: Updates, tee times, TV info

The second stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs comes to Chicagoland this weekend with the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.

Play begins Thursday in the penultimate event of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season on Medinah’s 7,657-yard, par-70, No. 3 course. The BMW field features 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 players in the standings after Sunday will move on to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

Medinah has played host to the 2012 Ryder Cup, three U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships.

Tiger Woods won both PGA Championships at Medinah – in 1999 and 2006. He finds himself again playing a leading role in the PGA Tour melodrama this weekend. Woods is 38th in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Woods won the Tour Championship last year on a thrilling Red Sunday, ending a 5-year victory drought. He may not make it back to defend his title. He needs to finish solo 11th or better in the BMW to extend his season.

Woods is part of a 12:54 p.m. ET Thursday grouping that also includes C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel.

Among the players who have secured a berth in the Tour Championship: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. The top three players in the FedEx Cup Standings go out Thursday at 11:48 a.m. and Friday at 1:54 p.m.

While he’s dominated majors in the past 26 months, Koepka’s record in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is tepid. He does have three victories this PGA Tour season and three more runner-up finishes, including his PGA Championship repeat.

There is no 36-hole cut at the BMW, so each player has a chance to make solid bank regardless of how poorly he may play early. The winner gets $1.665 million. The minimum payout, based on a 70-player field, is $18,500. A top-10 finish will be worth at least $249,500.

The FedEx Cup scale will be extra generous again this weekend, with the winner earning 2,000 points.

BMW Championship Tee Times

Round 1 – Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Hole No. 1

Tee Time Players 10:15 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley 10:26 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk 10:37 a.m. Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini 10:48 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston 10:59 a.m. Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners 11:10 a.m. Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner 11:21 a.m. Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas 11:37 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland 11:48 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy 11:59 a.m. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ 12:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell 12:21 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann 12:32 p.m. Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin 12:43 p.m. Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang 12:54 p.m. C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel 1:10 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama 1:21 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam 1:32 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood 1:43 p.m. Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie 1:54 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose 2:05 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay 2:16 p.m. Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An 2:27 p.m. Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello

BMW Championship – TV, Online Info

Thursday, Aug. 15

(All times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Friday, Aug. 16

Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sat., Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.

NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sun., Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.

NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)