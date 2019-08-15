BMW Championship Live Blog Round 1: Updates, tee times, TV info

The second stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs comes to Chicagoland this weekend with the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.
Play begins Thursday in the penultimate event of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season on Medinah’s 7,657-yard, par-70, No. 3 course. The BMW field features 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 players in the standings after Sunday will move on to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.
Medinah has played host to the 2012 Ryder Cup, three U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships.
Tiger Woods won both PGA Championships at Medinah – in 1999 and 2006. He finds himself again playing a leading role in the PGA Tour melodrama this weekend. Woods is 38th in the FedEx Cup Standings.
Woods won the Tour Championship last year on a thrilling Red Sunday, ending a 5-year victory drought. He may not make it back to defend his title. He needs to finish solo 11th or better in the BMW to extend his season.
Woods is part of a 12:54 p.m. ET Thursday grouping that also includes C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel.
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Live Scores | FedEx Cup Standings | Prize Money
Among the players who have secured a berth in the Tour Championship: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. The top three players in the FedEx Cup Standings go out Thursday at 11:48 a.m. and Friday at 1:54 p.m.
While he’s dominated majors in the past 26 months, Koepka’s record in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is tepid. He does have three victories this PGA Tour season and three more runner-up finishes, including his PGA Championship repeat.
There is no 36-hole cut at the BMW, so each player has a chance to make solid bank regardless of how poorly he may play early. The winner gets $1.665 million. The minimum payout, based on a 70-player field, is $18,500. A top-10 finish will be worth at least $249,500.
The FedEx Cup scale will be extra generous again this weekend, with the winner earning 2,000 points.
Follow our Live Blog here and our Tiger Tracker once Woods gets underway all day for the latest news and updates.
BMW Championship Tee Times
Round 1 – Thursday
(All times Eastern)
|Hole No. 1
Tee Time
|Players
|10:15 a.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
|10:26 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk
|10:37 a.m.
|Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini
|10:48 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston
|10:59 a.m.
|Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
|11:10 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner
|11:21 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas
|11:37 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland
|11:48 a.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
|11:59 a.m.
|Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
|12:10 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell
|12:21 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann
|12:32 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
|12:43 p.m.
|Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang
|12:54 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel
|1:10 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:21 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam
|1:32 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood
|1:43 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie
|1:54 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose
|2:05 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
|2:16 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An
|2:27 p.m.
|Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello
BMW Championship – TV, Online Info
Thursday, Aug. 15
(All times Eastern)
Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Friday, Aug. 16
Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sat., Aug. 17
Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.
NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sun., Aug. 18
Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.
NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
