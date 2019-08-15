BMW Championship Round 2: Tee times, how to watch on TV

The BMW Championship continues Friday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

Jason Kokrak and Justin Thomas share the lead entering Round 2 play after each golfer shot a 7-under 65 Thursday in the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship. There are 22 players – including Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm – within three shots of the leaders heading into Friday’s play on Medinah’s 7,657-yard, par-72, No. 3 course.

Here are the Round 2 tee times for Friday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.

All times listed are Eastern.

BMW Championship Tee Times

Round 2 – Friday

Hole No. 1

Tee Time Players 10:15 a.m. Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin 10:26 a.m. Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang 10:37 a.m. C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel 10:48 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama 10:59 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam 11:10 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood 11:21 a.m. Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie 11:37 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose 11:48 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay 11:59 a.m. Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An 12:10 p.m. Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:21 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley 12:32 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk 12:43 p.m. Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini 12:54 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston 1:10 p.m. Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners 1:21 p.m. Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner 1:32 p.m. Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas 1:43 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland 1:54 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy 2:05 p.m. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ 2:16 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell 2:27 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann

BMW Championship – TV, Online Info

Friday, Aug. 16

(All times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sat., Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.

NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sun., Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.

NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)