BMW Championship Round 2: Tee times, how to watch on TV

The BMW Championship continues Friday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.
Jason Kokrak and Justin Thomas share the lead entering Round 2 play after each golfer shot a 7-under 65 Thursday in the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship. There are 22 players – including Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm – within three shots of the leaders heading into Friday’s play on Medinah’s 7,657-yard, par-72, No. 3 course.
Here are the Round 2 tee times for Friday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.
All times listed are Eastern.
BMW Championship Tee Times
Round 2 – Friday
|Hole No. 1
Tee Time
|Players
|10:15 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
|10:26 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang
|10:37 a.m.
|C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel
|10:48 a.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama
|10:59 a.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam
|11:10 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood
|11:21 a.m.
|Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie
|11:37 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose
|11:48 a.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
|11:59 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An
|12:10 p.m.
|Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12:21 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
|12:32 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk
|12:43 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini
|12:54 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston
|1:10 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
|1:21 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner
|1:32 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas
|1:43 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland
|1:54 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
|2:05 p.m.
|Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
|2:16 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell
|2:27 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann
BMW Championship – TV, Online Info
Friday, Aug. 16
(All times Eastern)
Golf Channel: 3 – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sat., Aug. 17
Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.
NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sun., Aug. 18
Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.
NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
