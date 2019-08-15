Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods’ caddie, inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame

Joe LaCava will live on forever in the Caddie Hall of Fame.

LaCava, who has looped for Tiger Woods since 2011, was inducted Wednesday into the Caddie Hall of Fame at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill.

LaCava joins past inductees including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Chick Evans and Jim “Bones” Mackay.

“A Hall of Fame career, a great and trusted friend and one of the best in the business,” Woods wrote on Instagram along with a photo of himself and his caddie. “Thanks Joey and congratulations!”

Before carrying Woods’ bag, LaCava served as caddie for Fred Couples, his cousin Ken Green, and Dustin Johnson.

After the induction on Wednesday, Woods and LaCava are back to work Thursday for the first round of the BMW Championship.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Live Scores | Live Blog | Prize Money

Woods shares a 12:54 p.m. ET tee time at Medinah with C.T. Pan and Billy Horschel.