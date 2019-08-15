Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in Round 1 of BMW Championship

Tiger Woods returns to action Thursday at the BMW Championship less than one week after withdrawing from the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Woods cited an oblique injury last week but looked and felt much better during a Wednesday pro-am at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. He enters the week ranked No. 38 in the FedEx Cup standings and will need to have a good showing in order to get inside the top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Assuming Woods is physically good to go, he’ll have four rounds at Medinah in this no-cut event. Should he stay outside the top 30, this will almost certainly be his final start prior to the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October to begin his 2019-20 season in Japan.

Woods is set to tee off for Round 1 of the BMW Championship at 12:54 p.m. ET Thursday alongside Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan.

We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods’ opening round with updates and analysis. Follow along below.

Hole 1: Par 4, 423 yards

OFF THE TEE: