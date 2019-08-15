U.S. Amateur: Junior players shine at Pinehurst as four advance to Round of 16

The 119th U.S. Amateur is down to the Round of 16, and a quarter of the field remaining at Pinehurst won’t even be able to celebrate their achievements this week with an adult beverage.

Four junior golfers – Ricky Castillo (18), Palmer Jackson (18), Cohen Trolio (17) and Karl Vilips (17) – advanced to the afternoon session from the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Castillo of Yorba Linda, Calif., the No. 2 seed in match play, is set to attend Florida this fall and takes on Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. An incoming freshman at Notre Dame, No. 26 seed Palmer Jackson from Murrysville, Pa., squares off against Stanford graduate and San Francisco native Isaiah Salinda, who helped lead his Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA Championship title with a 3-0 match play record.

A 2021 LSU commit and West Point, Miss. native, Trolio took an early 2 up lead against Wake Forest sophomore Alex Fitzpatrick, whose older brother is professional golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick. Alex, from Sheffield, England, was on the bag for Matthew when he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur. Vilips, of Perth, Australia, committed to Stanford starting in 2020, plays Brad Dalke, a Norman, Ok., native, Oklahoma graduate and member of the Sooners’ 2017 national championship team.