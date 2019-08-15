U.S. Amateur: No. 64-seed Austin Squires wins again, Akshay Bhatia loses in Round of 32

Austin Squires has become the talk of the tournament at the 119th U.S. Amateur.

After earning the final spot in the match play field by surviving a 27-man playoff for three spots, Squires took out stroke-play medalist and No. 1 seed Brandon Wu in Wednesday’s Round of 64. The 2019 Cincinnati graduate continued his match play run on Thursday by defeating Stefano Mazzoli in 19 holes.

Squires, the No. 64 seed, will face John Pak in the afternoon Round of 16. The Florida State junior won four times last season as a sophomore for the Seminoles, including the ACC Championship.

With one more victory, Squires will become just the third No. 64 seed to advance to the quarterfinals. Nathan Smith lost in the quarters in 2014, as did David Lind in 1988.

After entering the week as one of the favorites, Akshay Bhatia, the No. 5-ranked amateur in the world, lost in the Round of 32 to John Augenstein, 4 and 2.

Bhatia was recently named to the U.S. Walker Cup team and will turn pro after the event next month.

Texas’ Parker Coody has yet to see the 16th hole in match play and continued his dominant run on Pinehurst No. 2 with a 5 and 4 win over Shiryu (Leo) Oyo.