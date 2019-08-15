U.S. Amateur: Upsets highlight Round of 16, no top 10 seeds advance to quarterfinals

PINEHURST, N.C. – Earlier this week 312 players came to Pinehurst for the 119th U.S. Amateur with the hopes of raising the Havemeyer Trophy.

After two rounds of stroke play and three of match play, we’re down to the final eight.

The afternoon session on Pinehurst No. 2 began with a handful of lopsided matches, highlighted by Parker Coody’s 6 and 5 loss to Spencer Ralston. Before his Round of 16 loss, Coody had been cruising through match play with victories of 7 and 6 on Wednesday and 5 and 4 in Thursday’s morning Round of 32.

U.S. AMATEUR: Match play results | Photo gallery

Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree followed suit shortly after with a 5 and 4 victory over Blake Hathcoat, with 17-year-old junior golfer Cohen Trolio defeating Alex Fitzpatrick by the same margin. Fellow teenager Palmer Jackson, 18, earned a 2 up victory over Isaiah Salinda, who earlier this Spring went 3-0 in match play to help lead his Stanford Cardinal to the NCAA national championship.

Austin Squires, who qualified for the final match play position in a 27-player playoff for three spots on Wednesday, continued his match play joyride with a 2 and 1 victory over victory of John Pak. Squires is just the third No. 64-seed to advance to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals. Nathan Smith most recently lost in the quarters in 2014, as did David Lind in 1988.

William Holcomb V grinded out a 2 and 1 victory over Pierceson Coody in a match that featured four lead changes. The day’s events ended with a Karl Vilips birdie on the 17th hole to close out a 3 and 1 victory over Brad Dalke, who in 2017 helped lead Oklahoma to the national title.

Play resumes at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday with the quarterfinals. Below are the matches: