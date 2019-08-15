Tiger Woods returns with solid opening round at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods returned from injury and shot 1-under 71 Thursday at the BMW Championship.

There were some stumbles around Medinah Country Club, but Woods looked much better physically than he did before withdrawing ahead of the second round of last week’s Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Woods’ round started with plenty of promise after birdies at one and three, but he settled in for an up-and-down afternoon the rest of the way. Woods held strong at 2 under before a bogey at No. 9 dropped him back to 1 under. He shot even-par 36 on the back nine with one birdie and one bogey and made a few clutch par saves, including from eight feet at the par-3 17th hole.

It was an average afternoon throughout the bag that left Woods six shots behind co-leaders Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak at 7 under. Woods also lost ground in the FedEx Cup projections – he began the week No. 38 and needs to get inside the top 30 in order to qualify for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

Overall, it was a decent start in which Woods did enough to keep himself in the fight moving into Round 2 at this no-cut event.

Woods is back at it at 10:37 a.m. ET for Friday’s second round alongside Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan.