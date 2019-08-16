BMW Championship Round 2 Live Blog: News, updates from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Moving Day is usually reserved for Saturdays.

This week, dozens of golfers at the BMW Championship had better get going a day earlier if they hope to continue their PGA Tour season next week at the Tour Championship and have a shot to win the FedEx Cup Championship.

Only 30 golfers will leave Medinah for Atlanta to play at East Lake next week. And several of those coveted 30 spots have already been secured. The BMW field features 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings.

There’s an inflated number of FedEx Cup Points available this week – four times the number allotted during regular-season PGA Tour events (excluding the four majors and the Players Championship).

But even a strong finish this week doesn’t mean one will be advancing to the FedEx Playoffs finale.

For example, Joel Dahmen is T-3 after 18 holes. But even a T-3 finish this weekend will leave Dahmen at No. 31 in the standings, one spot on the wrong side of the East Lake Express.

Another golfer whose season will end this weekend barring a big move over the next three rounds is Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday and saw himself slide to No. 47 in the projected standings after starting the day at No. 38.

Woods needs to finish solo 11th or better in this week’s tournament to secure a spot in the Tour Championship, where he is the defending champion.

Jason Kokrak and Justin Thomas are the co-leaders entering Round 2 play after each golfer shot a 7-under 65 Thursday. There will be nearly two dozen players within 3 shots of the leaders when play begins Friday on Medinah’s par-72, 7,657-yard, No. 3 course.

There is no 36-hole cut this week, so every golfer has a chance to earn a solid paycheck, even if their season comes to an early end.

