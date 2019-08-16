Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
BMW Championship Round 3: Tee times, how to watch on TV

By August 16, 2019 7:44 pm

The BMW Championship continues Saturday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

Hideki Matsuyama holds a one-stroke lead at 12 under while Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau sit T-2. Justin Thomas sits in solo fourth. Tiger Woods shot a 71 for the second-straight day to finish the second round T-49 at 2 under.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIPLive Scores | Photos | Prize Money

The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Here are the Round 3 tee times for Saturday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.

BMW Championship Tee Times

Round 2 – Friday

All times are Eastern.

Hole No. 1
Tee Time		 Players
8:25 a.m. Shane Lowry
8:30 a.m. Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell
8:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari
8:50 a.m. Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
9 a.m. Gary Woodland, Vaughn Taylor
9:10 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson
9:20 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman
9:30 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark
9:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im
9:50 a.m. Webb Simpons, Adam Long
10 a.m. Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson
10:10 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang
10:20 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jordan Spieth
10:30 a.m. Dyland Frittelli, Byeong Hun An
10:40 a.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
10:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
11 a.m. Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer
11:10 a.m. Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy
11:20 a.m. Andrew Putnam, J.B. Holmes
11:30 a.m. Ryan Moore, Ryan Palmer
11:40 a.m. Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann
11:50 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
12 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III
12:10 p.m. Jim Furyk, Adam Scott
12:20 p.m. C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak
12:30 p.m. Max Homa, Joel Dahmen
12:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
12:50 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler
1 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy
1:10 p.m. Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 p.m, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele
1:30 p.m. Shez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini
1:40 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover
1:50 p.m. Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
2 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

BMW Championship – TV, Online Info

Sat., Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.
NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sun., Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.
NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

