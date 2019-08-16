Hideki Matsuyama smokes course record at Medinah in Round 2 of BMW Championship

Hideki Matsuyama set a new course record with room to spare in Round 2 of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.

Matsuyama carded a 9-under 63 Friday, beating the old course record of 65 by two shots. Jason Kokrak and Justin Thomas each tied the old course record Thursday in Round 1, a mark previously reached by Tiger Woods, Mike Weir and Skip Kendall.

That had Matsuyama at 12 under overall and leading outright at the conclusion of his round.

Historically a shaky putter, Matsuyama was rolling Friday with a 5.330 Strokes Gained putting performance on the day. He had five birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine, including consecutive birdies at 17 and 18 to set the new record by two shots.

He rolled in a 23-footer at the tough par-3 17th hole and drained a 30-footer on 18 to finish in style. Only two of his nine birdie putts came from inside 10 feet.

The 27-year-old from Japan boasts five PGA Tour wins and eight international victories. His last win came at the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational amid a three-win season on Tour, during which he rose to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Matsuyama has only missed two cuts in 22 starts this season and has five top-10 finishes, most recently a T-7 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. He entered the week at No. 33 in the FedEx Cup standings, but is now projected to move to third and comfortably inside the top 30 ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake.