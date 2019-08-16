Tiger Woods still looking for spark after Round 2 of the BMW Championship

MEDINAH, Ill. – Atlanta got further and further away.

With two late bogeys, Tiger Woods fell from the outskirts of contention Friday in the BMW Championship and is in severe peril of missing out on a return trip to next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Once 4 under and just six shots out of the lead in the second round, Woods made bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes and finished with a 1-under-par 71 and is at 2 under through 36 holes. After Hideki Matsuyama signed for a course-record 63, Woods was 10 shots back in a tie for 45th.

And he’s behind the proverbial 8-ball in earning a spot in the Tour Championship and giving himself a chance to defend his title. Only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the BMW Championship will advance to East Lake. Woods was 44th in the projected standings when he left the grounds of Medinah Country Club.

Last year, Woods capped his remarkable return to the game following spinal fusion surgery by winning the Tour Championship, his first victory since 2013.

“I left quite a few shots out there,” Woods said of his round. “I hit the ball a lot better today, which is great, and didn’t really make anything until 15.”

The 15th was where Woods dropped a 20-foot birdie putt – his fifth birdie of the day – to get to 4 under. After a premium drive on the 16th, Woods had 180 yards from the fairway but put his approach in a deep greenside bunker and made bogey.

On the 17th, he airmailed the green with his tee shot and made another bogey from a greenside bunker.

One of the few positives from the round was his driver. Woods hit 11 of 14 fairways in regulation, using his driver on eight occasions. But the rest of his game, as it was in the first round, left him wanting.

“My feel has not been where I want it, where I hit the ball pin high every time like I normally do,” Woods said. “I certainly haven’t made as many putts. Putt well and I’ll shoot good scores. I haven’t done that.”

His putting woes – he made just 70 feet of putts in the second round – began on the first when his birdie try from 10 feet burned the edge. He was just long on the third with his approach with a wedge. His chip on the sixth raced 10 feet by for another bogey. He hit a poor chip on 8 en route to another bogey.

He missed from 7 feet for birdie on the 12th, from 14 feet on the 13th. After back-to-back birdies starting at 14, Woods ruined his round with the two late bogeys.

“I’m going to have to have a great weekend and make a lot of birdies and post some rounds in the mid-60s to give myself a chance at it,” Woods said.