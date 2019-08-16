Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in Round 2 of BMW Championship

Tiger Woods is underway in Round 2 of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.

We’ll be tracking every shot with live updates and analysis. Follow along below.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Scores | Photos | Prize Money | Tee Times/TV

Hole 1: Par 4, 423 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:42 a.m.): Perfect. Splits the fairway with a driver, smooth swing and we’re off and running. Made birdie here yesterday, let’s see if he can do it again.

APPROACH SHOT (10:44 a.m.): Nicely done. Leaves it below the hole from 141 yards out. Should have a good chance to sink that one. Sun is shining and it looks pretty pleasant in the Chicago ‘burbs this morning.

ON THE GREEN (10:49 a.m.): No dice. Routine par to start as that birdie try from 14 feet slides past the edge. On to the shortest par-3 on the course today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (1 under overall)

Pre-round

Woods shot 1-under 71 Thursday in a solid-if-unspectacular round, bouncing back from an oblique injury which forced him to withdraw from last week’s Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Everything looked to be in order from a health perspective and Woods was swinging freely throughout the afternoon. He’s trying to get inside the top 30 in the FeeEx Cup standings by week’s end in order to qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake, but he’ll need to make some serious moves over the next three days in order to get there.

Woods tees off at 10:37 a.m. for Friday’s second round alongside Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan.