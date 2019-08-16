U.S. Amateur: Rain-delayed quarterfinals set stage for intriguing semifinals

PINEHURST, N.C. – After starting with 312 players, it’s down to the final four at the 119th U.S. Amateur after a rain-delayed quarterfinal round on Friday.

Andy Ogletree of Little Rock, Miss., earned the first spot in Saturday’s semifinals by cruising to a 6 and 5 victory over Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Ga. The Georgia Tech senior lost the first hole to Ralston, a Georgia Bulldog, but quickly tied the match on the second hole. Ogletree then took the lead on the fifth hole and never looked back.

Cohen Trolio, a 17-year-old junior golfer and 2021 LSU commit from West Point, Miss., punched the second ticket to the semis with a 3 and 1 victory over Austin Squires of Union, Ky., who was playing in his second consecutive U.S. Amateur quarterfinal.

“I wanted to win the golf tournament,” Trolio said of his expectations entering the week.”I knew that if I stuck to my plan, then I’m good enough to beat just about anybody here.”

U.S. AMATEUR: Match play results | Photo gallery

Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein, from Owensboro, Ky., continued his impressive match play run with a 3 and 2 victory over Palmer Jackson, an incoming freshman at Notre Dame from Murraysville, Pa. The Commodore senior has yet to trail in any of his four matches.

“In match play, I always try to win the first six holes,” said Augenstein, who went on to explain how Vanderbilt alum Brandt Snedeker told Commodore head coach Scott Limbaugh that “if you win the first six holes, you have an over 65 percent chance of winning the match.”

“Of course there’s many outlier cases, I’ve lost the first six many times and won the match,” Augenstein said with a laugh, “but I think when you make that little statement early on that your competitors normally feel like they’re kind of behind the whole time.”

Last but certainly not least, the always-smiling William Holcomb V of Crockett, Texas, spoiled Karl Vilips’ 18th birthday by defeating the 2020 Stanford commit 4 and 3 to earn the last semifinal spot. Vilips, from Australia, was the last international player eliminated.

Here’s Friday’s semifinal schedule: