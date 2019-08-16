Korn Ferry Tour: Former OSU golfer Kevin Dougherty leads Nationwide by one

Kevin Dougherty, the former Oklahoma State golfer who finished No. 26 on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list last year and just missed his PGA Tour card, leads the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship by one shot after 36 holes.

Dougherty shot a 5-under 66 on Friday at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, to get to 8 under. He holds a one-shot lead over Brandon Hagy.

Brendon Todd shot the day’s low round with eight birdies and just one bogey for a 64. He’s two shots back at 6 under. Viktor Hovland, who shot a 64 to grab a share of the lead Thursday, is 5 under after shooting 73 in the second round.

Twenty-five PGA Tour cards will be decided in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The Nationwide is the first of the three events in the Finals.

Dougherty was the runner-up in the Korn Ferry’s Wichita event in June and tied for third at the Utah tournament the following week.