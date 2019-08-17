Eamon's Corner: Conflict between stars, more rivalries would be a boon to the Tour

A recent spat over slow play could be one of the best things to happen to golf.

While Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka appear to have cleared the air, the theater that the slow play controversy created at the Northern Trust is just what the PGA Tour needs. But Tour officials will never admit it.

“Fans are just as interested in locker-room showdowns as they are in on-the-course shootouts,” Golfweek columnist Eamon Lynch says. “There’s always been conflict between stars on Tour.”

