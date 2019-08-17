Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
BMW Championship Final Round: Tee times, how to watch on TV

By August 17, 2019 7:41 pm

The BMW Championship continues Sunday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

Justin Thomas was unstoppable on Saturday, shooting a course-record 61 with eight birdies, two eagles and a bogey. Thomas leads at 21 under, six strokes ahead of Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay in second. Rory Sabbatini sits in solo third at 14 under. Second-round leader Hideki Matsuyama shot a 73 Saturday, falling to T-9 at 11 under.

Players will tee off Sunday from the 1st and 10th tees in groups of three due to expected afternoon storms in the forecast.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIPLive Scores | Photos | Prize Money

The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Here are the final round tee times for Sunday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.

BMW Championship Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

1st Tee

Tee Time Players
10:19 a.m. Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, Vaughn Taylor
10:30 a.m. Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Abraham Ancer
10:41 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
10:52 a.m. Sungjae Im, Joaquin Neimann, C.T. Pan
11:03 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott, J.T. Poston
11:14 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed
11:25 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland
11:36 a.m. Jowl Dahmen, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway
11:47 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama
11:58 a.m. Corey Conners, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler
12:09 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker
12:20 a.m. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

10th Tee

Tee Time Players
10:19 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman, Byeong Hun An
10:30 a.m. Jason Day, Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer
10:41 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter
10:52 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dylan Frittelli
11:03 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Keith Mitchell
11:14 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau
11:25 a.m. Adam Long, Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk
11:36 a.m. Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell
11:47 a.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Nate Lashley
11:58 a.m. Sung Kang, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Troy Merritt
12:09 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ

BMW Championship – TV, Online Info

Sun., Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.
NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

