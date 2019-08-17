BMW Championship Final Round: Tee times, how to watch on TV

The BMW Championship continues Sunday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.
Justin Thomas was unstoppable on Saturday, shooting a course-record 61 with eight birdies, two eagles and a bogey. Thomas leads at 21 under, six strokes ahead of Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay in second. Rory Sabbatini sits in solo third at 14 under. Second-round leader Hideki Matsuyama shot a 73 Saturday, falling to T-9 at 11 under.
Players will tee off Sunday from the 1st and 10th tees in groups of three due to expected afternoon storms in the forecast.
The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.
Here are the final round tee times for Sunday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.
BMW Championship Tee Times
All times are Eastern.
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|10:19 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, Vaughn Taylor
|10:30 a.m.
|Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Abraham Ancer
|10:41 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
|10:52 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Joaquin Neimann, C.T. Pan
|11:03 a.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott, J.T. Poston
|11:14 a.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed
|11:25 a.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland
|11:36 a.m.
|Jowl Dahmen, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway
|11:47 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama
|11:58 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler
|12:09 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker
|12:20 a.m.
|Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
10th Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|10:19 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman, Byeong Hun An
|10:30 a.m.
|Jason Day, Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer
|10:41 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter
|10:52 a.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dylan Frittelli
|11:03 a.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Keith Mitchell
|11:14 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau
|11:25 a.m.
|Adam Long, Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk
|11:36 a.m.
|Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell
|11:47 a.m.
|Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Nate Lashley
|11:58 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Troy Merritt
|12:09 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ
BMW Championship – TV, Online Info
Sun., Aug. 18
Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.
NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
