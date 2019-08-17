BMW Championship Round 3 Live Blog: News, updates from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

The BMW Championship continues Saturday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

Hideki Matsuyama holds a one-stroke lead at 12 under, while Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau sit T-2 and Justin Thomas is fourth. Tiger Woods shot a 71 for the second-straight day to finish the second round T-48 at 2 under.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Live Scores | Photos | Prize Money

The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Here is the Round 3 live blog for Saturday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.

BMW Championship Twitter Stream

BMW Championship Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Hole No. 1

Tee Time Players 8:25 a.m. Shane Lowry 8:30 a.m. Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell 8:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari 8:50 a.m. Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt 9 a.m. Gary Woodland, Vaughn Taylor 9:10 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson 9:20 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman 9:30 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark 9:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im 9:50 a.m. Webb Simpons, Adam Long 10 a.m. Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson 10:10 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang 10:20 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jordan Spieth 10:30 a.m. Dyland Frittelli, Byeong Hun An 10:40 a.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar 10:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Jason Day 11 a.m. Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer 11:10 a.m. Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy 11:20 a.m. Andrew Putnam, J.B. Holmes 11:30 a.m. Ryan Moore, Ryan Palmer 11:40 a.m. Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann 11:50 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed 12 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III 12:10 p.m. Jim Furyk, Adam Scott 12:20 p.m. C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak 12:30 p.m. Max Homa, Joel Dahmen 12:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim 12:50 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler 1 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy 1:10 p.m. Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood 1:20 p.m, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele 1:30 p.m. Shez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini 1:40 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover 1:50 p.m. Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 2 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

BMW Championship – TV, Online Info

Sat., Aug. 17

Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.

NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sun., Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.

NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)