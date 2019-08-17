BMW Championship Round 3 Live Blog: News, updates from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

The BMW Championship continues Saturday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.
Hideki Matsuyama holds a one-stroke lead at 12 under, while Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau sit T-2 and Justin Thomas is fourth. Tiger Woods shot a 71 for the second-straight day to finish the second round T-48 at 2 under.
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Live Scores | Photos | Prize Money
The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.
Here is the Round 3 live blog for Saturday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: Live Scores | Photos | Prize Money
BMW Championship Twitter Stream
BMW Championship Tee Times
Round 2 – Friday
All times are Eastern.
|Hole No. 1
Tee Time
|Players
|8:25 a.m.
|Shane Lowry
|8:30 a.m.
|Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell
|8:40 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari
|8:50 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
|9 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Vaughn Taylor
|9:10 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson
|9:20 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman
|9:30 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark
|9:40 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im
|9:50 a.m.
|Webb Simpons, Adam Long
|10 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson
|10:10 a.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang
|10:20 a.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jordan Spieth
|10:30 a.m.
|Dyland Frittelli, Byeong Hun An
|10:40 a.m.
|Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
|10:50 a.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
|11 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer
|11:10 a.m.
|Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy
|11:20 a.m.
|Andrew Putnam, J.B. Holmes
|11:30 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Ryan Palmer
|11:40 a.m.
|Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann
|11:50 a.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
|12 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III
|12:10 p.m.
|Jim Furyk, Adam Scott
|12:20 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak
|12:30 p.m.
|Max Homa, Joel Dahmen
|12:40 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
|12:50 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler
|1 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy
|1:10 p.m.
|Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood
|1:20 p.m,
|Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele
|1:30 p.m.
|Shez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini
|1:40 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover
|1:50 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
|2 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
BMW Championship – TV, Online Info
Sat., Aug. 17
Golf Channel: 12 – 3 p.m.
NBC: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sun., Aug. 18
Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.
NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Comments