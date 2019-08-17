Brooks Koepka roasts fan during BMW Championship rain delay

Brooks Koepka is here to take your insults, season them and serve them back flaming hot.
On Saturday, a fan tweeted a message at the four-time major champion, criticizing Koepka’s effort on the course and telling him to “go drive a truck” instead.
With second round play at the BMW Championship suspended due to a weather delay, Koepka wasted no time responding. The No. 1 player in the world wrote back, “Brinks truck?” less than 15 minutes after the fan’s tweet was sent.
Koepka, also ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup Standings, has won more than $9.6 million this year on the PGA Tour and $30,263,952 since turning pro in 2012. If he wins the FedEx Cup trophy next week in Atlanta, he’ll pocket a $15 million bonus.
Since October, Koepka has won the C.J. Cup at Nine Bridges, PGA Championship and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He finished second at the U.S. Open and T-2 at the Masters. He finished T-4 at the British Open.
