Brooks Koepka roasts fan during BMW Championship rain delay

Brooks Koepka is here to take your insults, season them and serve them back flaming hot.

On Saturday, a fan tweeted a message at the four-time major champion, criticizing Koepka’s effort on the course and telling him to “go drive a truck” instead.

“Why (are you) playing if (you) don’t care if you win or lose? (Are you) too tired at 29 to make the effort?” the commenter wrote. “People like me bet on (you) to win or at least really try. (You) walk around like a dead man not caring about your game. Be honest – stop playing and go drive a truck.”

With second round play at the BMW Championship suspended due to a weather delay, Koepka wasted no time responding. The No. 1 player in the world wrote back, “Brinks truck?” less than 15 minutes after the fan’s tweet was sent.

Brinks truck? — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) August 17, 2019

Koepka, also ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup Standings, has won more than $9.6 million this year on the PGA Tour and $30,263,952 since turning pro in 2012. If he wins the FedEx Cup trophy next week in Atlanta, he’ll pocket a $15 million bonus.

Since October, Koepka has won the C.J. Cup at Nine Bridges, PGA Championship and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He finished second at the U.S. Open and T-2 at the Masters. He finished T-4 at the British Open.