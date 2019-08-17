Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in Round 3 of the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods is underway in Round 3 of the BMW Championship at Medinah.

We’ll be tracking Woods’ round shot-by-shot. Follow below for live updates and analysis.

Hole 7: Par 5, 612 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:16 a.m.): Great swing with the driver there. Middle of the fairway, we’ll see if he can give it a go from there. Good birdie opportunity on deck.

APPROACH SHOT:

Hole 6: Par 4, 501 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:03 a.m.): Trouble. Got away from him again into the right rough and now he’s probably just trying to get something up in the vicinity of the green from the thick stuff.

APPROACH SHOT (11:07 a.m.): Chunks it out of there with a fairway wood and it runs through the fairway and into more rough short of the green. That’s not good.

THIRD SHOT (11:10 a.m.): Spectacular chip there. Perfectly judged from about 50 yards out and rolls pin-high, leaving a very makeable par putt.

ON THE GREEN (11:14 a.m.): Got it. Big-time par save there as Tiger drains a seven-footer to keep the scorecard clean through six holes. Gotta get something going soon.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 6 (3 under overall)

Hole 5: Par 5, 521 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:48 a.m.): Seemed a little concerned with the tee ball at first but it’s all good. Lands on the left side of the fairway and avoids a bunker over there, great opportunity for another birdie on the scorecard coming up.

APPROACH SHOT (10:54 a.m.): Looks like it came up just a bit short of the green but appeared to be on target from around 210 yards out. Shouldn’t be too tricky of a chip shot from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:57 a.m.): Not his best. Didn’t get much rollout and the ball stops well short of the flag. Gonna be about six feet for birdie from there.

ON THE GREEN (11:01 a.m.): Missed it. Just hasn’t been able to string any sort of momentum with the putter this week. It’s a highly-disappointing par after Tiger made birdie here in Rounds 1 and 2.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 5 (3 under overall)

Hole 4: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:34 a.m.): Beauty. Just a fairway wood and it’s right down main street. Made bogey here on Thursday and par on Friday, probably thinking birdie today after that tee shot.

APPROACH SHOT (10:40 a.m.): We’re in business. Lands it hole-high to the left of the flag and definitely going to be able to give it a go. Looks to be in the 12-10 foot range. Gotta have it.

ON THE GREEN (10:44 a.m.): Walks it in. Pured that birdie roll from eight feet and it’s an early circle on the scorecard. Great hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (3 under overall)

Hole 3: Par 4, 414 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:24 a.m.): Pulls fairway wood and doesn’t like it. Faded well right and looked like it hit a tree before settling in the thick rough. Stopped short of the bunkers but that’s not where you want to be.

APPROACH SHOT (10:28 a.m.): Couldn’t really try to do too much with that from 163 yards out, doesn’t reach the green and looks like it’s just short in decent position.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:30 a.m.): Nifty wedge there (do people still say nifty?) to about 18 inches or so. He’ll tap that in for par no problem and we’re on to the fourth after another slow, steady start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 3 (2 under overall)

Hole 2: Par 3, 197 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:14 a.m.): Nothing much to that one, hits it safely on the front of the green and will have a lengthy birdie try from there. Taking a pretty conservative approach on the par-3s this week.

APPROACH SHOT (10:20 a.m.): Great lag from 55 feet. Really nice touch on that one and makes the remaining two-footer for par. Off to another steady start here at Medinah.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (2 under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 428 yards

OFF THE TEE (10 a.m.): Opening tee ball starts left of the fairway and doesn’t come all the way back. Didn’t look like all that bad a strike but gonna be starting the round from the thick stuff.

APPROACH SHOT (10:05 a.m.): Takes a healthy hack at that one and muscles it up to the front of the green from around 150 yards out. Looks like it came to rest on the fringe. Good one.

ON THE GREEN (10:10 a.m.): Too much pace on the birdie try. Long putt rolls well past the cup and now he has to save par from around seven feet. Tiger bears down and drains it for an opening 4 and we’re off and running.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (2 under overall)

Pre-round

Woods has been solid this week but not good enough for any sort of serious leaderboard movement – he enters Saturday’s 10 a.m. tee time with Dustin Johnson at 2 under overall, T-48 and 10 shots back of leader Hideki Matsuyama.

The putter has been holding Woods back in his efforts to make up ground this week. So far he’s been steady off the tee and was especially good with the driver Friday, but the key putts aren’t falling. He’s also been a little rusty with the short irons and wedges while working out some distance issues.

Woods has carded back-to-back rounds of 1-under 71 and needs to make a move Saturday if he hopes to return to the Tour Championship at East Lake. He’s currently projected to finish the week at No. 45 in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to get inside the top 30 over the next two days.