U.S. Amateur: Andy Ogletree, John Augenstein advance to match play finals

PINEHURST, N.C. – Andy Ogletree and John Augenstein are Augusta National bound.

Both players won their semifinal matches at the 119th U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst to advance to Sunday’s 36-hole final match. Finalists at the event earn exemptions into the 2020 Masters and also the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

Ogletree, the No. 20 seed, defeated 17-year-old junior golfer and No. 57 seed Cohen Trolio 3-and-1 to earn the first spot in Sunday’s final match. A rising senior at Georgia Tech and Little Rock, Miss. native, Ogletree won the first hole of the day and never trailed against Trolio, a fellow Mississippian from West Point.

U.S. AMATEUR: Match play results | Photo gallery

The No. 18 seed in the field, Augenstein continued his dominant run through match play with a 3-and-2 victory over the always-smiling William Holcomb V, a senior at Sam Houston State and Crockett, Tex., native. Augenstein, a Vanderbilt senior who hails from Owensboro, Ky., had yet to trail in match play, but briefly went 1 down to Holcomb on the third hole. The lead didn’t last long as Augenstein won the fourth hole with a par, never to trail again.

For the first time in history, the 36-hole final match will take place over two courses: Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4. Sunday’s first 18 holes will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Pinehurst No. 4. After a short break, play will then move to Pinehurst No. 2 for the final 18 holes.