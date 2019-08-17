Video: Justin Thomas eagles 16 as he shoots 61 at BMW Championship

A couple days after lamenting he had one of his worst warmups ever, Justin Thomas had one of the best rounds of his career Saturday.

He holed out for eagle on the par-4 No. 16 from 180 yards with an 8-iron to get to 10 under on the round. The eagle got him to 20 under after 52 holes for the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.

After starting with five straight birdies, he finished the day with a course-record, 11-under-par 61 to take a six-shot lead into the clubhouse. He was 21 under after 54 holes.

“It was just one of those freaky days you get in the zone,” Thomas said.

A day earlier Hideki Matsuyama set the course record with a 63. On Thursday Thomas tied the course record with a 65.

Thomas, the winner of nine PGA Tour titles, shot a 59 at the 2017 Sony Open. It’s the same year he won the FedEx Cup.