BMW Championship Final Round: Tee times, how to watch on TV

The BMW Championship continues Sunday at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

Justin Thomas was unstoppable on Saturday, shooting a course-record 61 with eight birdies, two eagles and a bogey. Thomas leads at 21 under, six strokes ahead of Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay in second. Rory Sabbatini sits in solo third at 14 under. Second-round leader Hideki Matsuyama shot a 73 Saturday, falling to T-9 at 11 under.

Players will tee off Sunday from the 1st and 10th tees in groups of three due to expected afternoon storms in the forecast.

The BMW field includes 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Standings. The top 30 in the standings after this event advance to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Here are the final round tee times for Sunday play at the BMW Championship and the TV information for the remainder of the event.

BMW Championship Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

1st Tee

Tee Time Players 11:19 a.m. Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, Vaughn Taylor 11:30 a.m. Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Abraham Ancer 11:41 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim 11:52 a.m. Sungjae Im, Joaquin Neimann, C.T. Pan 12:03 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott, J.T. Poston 12:14 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed 12:25 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland 12:36 p.m. Jowl Dahmen, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway 12:47 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama 12:58 p.m. Corey Conners, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler 1:09 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker 1:20 p.m. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

10th Tee

Tee Time Players 11:19 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman, Byeong Hun An 11:30 a.m. Jason Day, Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer 11:41 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter 11:52 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dylan Frittelli 12:03 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Keith Mitchell 12:14 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau 12:25 p.m. Adam Long, Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk 12:36 p.m. Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell 12:47 p.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Nate Lashley 12:58 p.m. Sung Kang, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Troy Merritt 1:09 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ

BMW Championship – TV, Online Info

Sun., Aug. 18

Golf Channel: 12 – 2 p.m.

NBC: 2 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)