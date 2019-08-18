FedEx Cup Standings: All 30 players in Tour Championship field

Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship on Sunday and will enter the Tour Championship this week at East Lake at 10-under par after moving into first place in the FedEx Cup Standings with his victory.

Thomas built a 6-shot lead after 54 holes at Medinah and held off Patrick Cantlay all day.

A total of 30 players have qualified for the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Among those who will be not playing next week: Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, who ended his 5-year victory drought at East Lake in 2018

For the first time, the scores entering the Tour Championship will be weighted according to each players spot in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Thomas will begin the Tour Championship at 10-under par with a 2-shot lead over Cantlay, who secured the No. 2 overall spot with his runner-up finish at Medinah.

Here are the 30 players who will be playing in the Tour Championship next week, along with the others who failed to qualify for the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

FedEx Cup Standings & Tour Championship Field

RANK THIS

WEEK RANK LAST

WEEK PLAYER

NAME EVENTS POINTS # OF WINS # OF TOP 10’S POINTS BEHIND LEAD FEDEXCUP STROKES 1 15 Justin Thomas 19 3,475 1 6 — -10 2 6 Patrick Cantlay 20 3,157 1 9 318 -8 3 1 Brooks Koepka 20 3,119 3 8 356 -7 4 2 Patrick Reed 24 2,946 1 4 529 -6 5 3 Rory McIlroy 18 2,842 2 13 633 -5 6 5 Jon Rahm 19 2,517 1 12 958 -4 7 4 Matt Kuchar 21 2,339 2 8 1,136 -4 8 7 Xander Schauffele 20 2,030 2 5 1,445 -4 9 11 Webb Simpson 20 1,946 — 6 1,529 -4 10 8 Abraham Ancer 26 1,940 — 4 1,535 -4 11 9 Gary Woodland 23 1,912 1 8 1,563 -3 12 19 Tony Finau 24 1,911 — 5 1,564 -3 13 14 Adam Scott 17 1,874 — 8 1,601 -3 14 10 Dustin Johnson 18 1,840 1 7 1,635 -3 15 33 Hideki Matsuyama 23 1,821 — 6 1,654 -3 16 13 Paul Casey 21 1,768 1 6 1,707 -2 17 12 Justin Rose 16 1,739 1 7 1,736 -2 18 22 Brandt Snedeker 26 1,709 — 6 1,766 -2 19 17 Rickie Fowler 19 1,637 1 6 1,838 -2 20 21 Kevin Kisner 24 1,635 1 4 1,840 -2 21 16 Marc Leishman 20 1,587 1 7 1,888 -1 22 24 Tommy Fleetwood 17 1,479 — 6 1,996 -1 23 27 Corey Conners 27 1,476 1 4 1,999 -1 24 26 Sungjae Im 34 1,407 — 7 2,068 -1 25 18 Chez Reavie 27 1,394 1 5 2,081 -1 26 20 Bryson DeChambeau 20 1,371 1 5 2,104 — 27 28 Louis Oosthuizen 18 1,355 — 5 2,120 — 28 23 Charles Howell III 26 1,345 1 5 2,130 — 29 41 Lucas Glover 25 1,337 — 7 2,138 — 30 32 Jason Kokrak 23 1,254 — 5 2,221 —

FedEx Cup Standings 31-70