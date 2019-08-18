FedEx Cup Standings: All 30 players in Tour Championship field

Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship on Sunday and will enter the Tour Championship this week at East Lake at 10-under par after moving into first place in the FedEx Cup Standings with his victory.
Thomas built a 6-shot lead after 54 holes at Medinah and held off Patrick Cantlay all day.
A total of 30 players have qualified for the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Among those who will be not playing next week: Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, who ended his 5-year victory drought at East Lake in 2018
For the first time, the scores entering the Tour Championship will be weighted according to each players spot in the FedEx Cup Standings.
Thomas will begin the Tour Championship at 10-under par with a 2-shot lead over Cantlay, who secured the No. 2 overall spot with his runner-up finish at Medinah.
Here are the 30 players who will be playing in the Tour Championship next week, along with the others who failed to qualify for the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
FedEx Cup Standings & Tour Championship Field
|RANK THIS
WEEK
|RANK LAST
WEEK
|PLAYER
NAME
|POINTS
|POINTS BEHIND LEAD
|1
|15
|Justin Thomas
|3,475
|—
|2
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|3,157
|318
|3
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|3,119
|356
|4
|2
|Patrick Reed
|2,946
|529
|5
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|2,842
|633
|6
|5
|Jon Rahm
|2,517
|958
|7
|4
|Matt Kuchar
|2,339
|1,136
|8
|7
|Xander Schauffele
|2,030
|1,445
|9
|11
|Webb Simpson
|1,946
|1,529
|10
|8
|Abraham Ancer
|1,940
|1,535
|11
|9
|Gary Woodland
|1,912
|1,563
|12
|19
|Tony Finau
|1,911
|1,564
|13
|14
|Adam Scott
|1,874
|1,601
|14
|10
|Dustin Johnson
|1,840
|1,635
|15
|33
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,821
|1,654
|16
|13
|Paul Casey
|1,768
|1,707
|17
|12
|Justin Rose
|1,739
|1,736
|18
|22
|Brandt Snedeker
|1,709
|1,766
|19
|17
|Rickie Fowler
|1,637
|1,838
|20
|21
|Kevin Kisner
|1,635
|1,840
|21
|16
|Marc Leishman
|1,587
|1,888
|22
|24
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1,479
|1,996
|23
|27
|Corey Conners
|1,476
|1,999
|24
|26
|Sungjae Im
|1,407
|2,068
|25
|18
|Chez Reavie
|1,394
|2,081
|26
|20
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,371
|2,104
|27
|28
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1,355
|2,120
|28
|23
|Charles Howell III
|1,345
|2,130
|29
|41
|Lucas Glover
|1,337
|2,138
|30
|32
|Jason Kokrak
|1,254
|2,221
FedEx Cup Standings 31-70
|RANK THIS
WEEK
|RANK LAST
WEEK
|PLAYER
NAME
|POINTS
|POINTS BEHIND LEAD
|31
|40
|Kevin Tway
|1,242
|2,233
|32
|36
|J.T. Poston
|1,238
|2,237
|33
|25
|Shane Lowry
|1,197
|2,278
|34
|30
|Andrew Putnam
|1,145
|2,330
|35
|31
|Ryan Palmer
|1,141
|2,334
|36
|45
|Rory Sabbatini
|1,140
|2,335
|37
|37
|C.T. Pan
|1,125
|2,350
|38
|29
|Harold Varner III
|1,122
|2,353
|39
|35
|Scott Piercy
|1,104
|2,371
|40
|34
|Francesco Molinari
|1,080
|2,395
|41
|43
|Ian Poulter
|1,072
|2,403
|42
|38
|Tiger Woods
|1,069
|2,406
|43
|39
|Billy Horschel
|1,065
|2,410
|44
|44
|Jordan Spieth
|1,026
|2,449
|45
|42
|Sung Kang
|1,003
|2,472
|46
|53
|Si Woo Kim
|956
|2,519
|47
|46
|Phil Mickelson
|948
|2,527
|48
|49
|Ryan Moore
|944
|2,531
|49
|62
|Vaughn Taylor
|937
|2,538
|50
|47
|Keith Mitchell
|926
|2,549
|51
|48
|Jim Furyk
|911
|2,564
|52
|51
|Adam Hadwin
|904
|2,571
|53
|61
|Byeong Hun An
|892
|2,583
|54
|50
|Jason Day
|891
|2,584
|55
|63
|Joel Dahmen
|868
|2,607
|56
|52
|J.B. Holmes
|856
|2,619
|57
|54
|Nate Lashley
|849
|2,626
|58
|59
|Troy Merritt
|842
|2,633
|59
|57
|Collin Morikawa
|840
|2,635
|60
|56
|Max Homa
|825
|2,650
|61
|55
|Kevin Na
|823
|2,652
|62
|58
|Cameron Champ
|819
|2,656
|63
|60
|Dylan Frittelli
|802
|2,673
|64
|68
|Wyndham Clark
|771
|2,704
|65
|69
|Emiliano Grillo
|765
|2,710
|66
|66
|Keegan Bradley
|761
|2,714
|67
|70
|Joaquin Niemann
|751
|2,724
|68
|64
|Graeme McDowell
|750
|2,725
|69
|65
|Adam Long
|734
|2,741
|70
|67
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|713
|2,762
