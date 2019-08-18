Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
FedEx Cup Standings: All 30 players in Tour Championship field

FedEx Cup Standings: All 30 players in Tour Championship field

FedEx Cup Standings: All 30 players in Tour Championship field

August 18, 2019

Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship on Sunday and will enter the Tour Championship this week at East Lake at 10-under par after moving into first place in the FedEx Cup Standings with his victory.

Thomas built a 6-shot lead after 54 holes at Medinah and held off Patrick Cantlay all day.

A total of 30 players have qualified for the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Among those who will be not playing next week: Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, who ended his 5-year victory drought at East Lake in 2018

For the first time, the scores entering the Tour Championship will be weighted according to each players spot in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Thomas will begin the Tour Championship at 10-under par with a 2-shot lead over Cantlay, who secured the No. 2 overall spot with his runner-up finish at Medinah.

Here are the 30 players who will be playing in the Tour Championship next week, along with the others who failed to qualify for the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

FedEx Cup Standings & Tour Championship Field

1 15 Justin Thomas 19 3,475 1 6 -10
2 6 Patrick Cantlay 20 3,157 1 9 318 -8
3 1 Brooks Koepka 20 3,119 3 8 356 -7
4 2 Patrick Reed 24 2,946 1 4 529 -6
5 3 Rory McIlroy 18 2,842 2 13 633 -5
6 5 Jon Rahm 19 2,517 1 12 958 -4
7 4 Matt Kuchar 21 2,339 2 8 1,136 -4
8 7 Xander Schauffele 20 2,030 2 5 1,445 -4
9 11 Webb Simpson 20 1,946 6 1,529 -4
10 8 Abraham Ancer 26 1,940 4 1,535 -4
11 9 Gary Woodland 23 1,912 1 8 1,563 -3
12 19 Tony Finau 24 1,911 5 1,564 -3
13 14 Adam Scott 17 1,874 8 1,601 -3
14 10 Dustin Johnson 18 1,840 1 7 1,635 -3
15 33 Hideki Matsuyama 23 1,821 6 1,654 -3
16 13 Paul Casey 21 1,768 1 6 1,707 -2
17 12 Justin Rose 16 1,739 1 7 1,736 -2
18 22 Brandt Snedeker 26 1,709 6 1,766 -2
19 17 Rickie Fowler 19 1,637 1 6 1,838 -2
20 21 Kevin Kisner 24 1,635 1 4 1,840 -2
21 16 Marc Leishman 20 1,587 1 7 1,888 -1
22 24 Tommy Fleetwood 17 1,479 6 1,996 -1
23 27 Corey Conners 27 1,476 1 4 1,999 -1
24 26 Sungjae Im 34 1,407 7 2,068 -1
25 18 Chez Reavie 27 1,394 1 5 2,081 -1
26 20 Bryson DeChambeau 20 1,371 1 5 2,104
27 28 Louis Oosthuizen 18 1,355 5 2,120
28 23 Charles Howell III 26 1,345 1 5 2,130
29 41 Lucas Glover 25 1,337 7 2,138
30 32 Jason Kokrak 23 1,254 5 2,221

FedEx Cup Standings 31-70

31 40 Kevin Tway 26 1,242 1 2 2,233
32 36 J.T. Poston 29 1,238 1 3 2,237
33 25 Shane Lowry 14 1,197 1 4 2,278
34 30 Andrew Putnam 23 1,145 3 2,330
35 31 Ryan Palmer 21 1,141 1 6 2,334
36 45 Rory Sabbatini 26 1,140 6 2,335
37 37 C.T. Pan 25 1,125 1 2 2,350
38 29 Harold Varner III 26 1,122 3 2,353
39 35 Scott Piercy 24 1,104 6 2,371
40 34 Francesco Molinari 15 1,080 1 3 2,395
41 43 Ian Poulter 18 1,072 6 2,403
42 38 Tiger Woods 12 1,069 1 4 2,406
43 39 Billy Horschel 26 1,065 4 2,410
44 44 Jordan Spieth 23 1,026 4 2,449
45 42 Sung Kang 27 1,003 1 4 2,472
46 53 Si Woo Kim 28 956 5 2,519
47 46 Phil Mickelson 20 948 1 2 2,527
48 49 Ryan Moore 22 944 2 2,531
49 62 Vaughn Taylor 27 937 4 2,538
50 47 Keith Mitchell 26 926 1 3 2,549
51 48 Jim Furyk 21 911 3 2,564
52 51 Adam Hadwin 24 904 5 2,571
53 61 Byeong Hun An 22 892 3 2,583
54 50 Jason Day 21 891 6 2,584
55 63 Joel Dahmen 29 868 2 2,607
56 52 J.B. Holmes 25 856 1 2 2,619
57 54 Nate Lashley 21 849 1 2 2,626
58 59 Troy Merritt 21 842 4 2,633
59 57 Collin Morikawa 9 840 1 3 2,635
60 56 Max Homa 25 825 1 2 2,650
61 55 Kevin Na 19 823 1 3 2,652
62 58 Cameron Champ 26 819 1 3 2,656
63 60 Dylan Frittelli 24 802 1 1 2,673
64 68 Wyndham Clark 27 771 3 2,704
65 69 Emiliano Grillo 23 765 2 2,710
66 66 Keegan Bradley 25 761 3 2,714
67 70 Joaquin Niemann 28 751 4 2,724
68 64 Graeme McDowell 20 750 1 3 2,725
69 65 Adam Long 27 734 1 2 2,741
70 67 Rafa Cabrera Bello 19 713 2 2,762

