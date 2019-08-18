FedEx Cup winners and losers after final round of BMW Championship

The stage is set for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

The FedEx Cup standings are finally official following Sunday’s BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club, and points don’t matter from here out. Next week’s finale at East Lake will include a modified scoring system for the first time, with Justin Thomas starting the week 10 under after he moved to No. 1 in the standings with his BMW victory.

Tiger Woods is among many hopefuls who couldn’t get it done this week, as the field has been reduced to 30 players vying for the $15 million bonus awarded to the winner in Atlanta.

There was plenty of shuffling all week in the penultimate playoffs event, with players moving on either side of the bubble in the Chicago suburbs.

With that in mind, here are the FedEx Cup standings winners and losers from the week at BMW Championship.

Winners

Lucas Glover

Started: No. 41

Ended: No. 29

Glover made one of the biggest moves of the week and jumped 12 spots to book his trip to the Tour Championship. Hard-earned and definitely deserved after a stellar and resurgent 2019 campaign.

Jason Kokrak

Started: No. 32

Ended: No. 30

Kokrak sneaks into the field and will tee it up at the Tour Championship for the first time in his career. Knocked off five top-10s this season and suddenly playing for a life-changing $15 million bonus.

Hideki Matsuyama

Started: No. 33

Ended: No. 15

Solo third finish for Matsuyama this week put him firmly inside the field for next week and gives him a chance to finish a subpar season on a high note.

Losers

Harold Varner III

Started: No. 29

Ended: No. 38

Varner played himself into position at last week’s Northern Trust, but he wasn’t able to capitalize and dropped nine spots after a solo 68 finish at Medinah.

Andrew Putnam

Started: No. 30

Ended: No. 34

Road ends here for Putnam after a solid season for the 30-year-old Pepperdine grad. Needed a solid week and falls short with a T-43 finish.