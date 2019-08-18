Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in final round of BMW Championship

Tiger Woods is back at it Sunday coming off his first bogey-free round of the season. We’ll be tracking every shot from the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.

For live shot-by-shot updates and analysis, follow along below.

Hole 3: Par 4, 386 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:56 a.m.): Beauty. Likes it right away and that one splits the fairway. Time to get something going here.

APPROACH SHOT (12:01 p.m.): Mediocre at best with a wedge from 90 yards. Leaves it well short of the hole, gonna be maybe 15 feet from there. Sounds like he caught a mud ball so bad break if that’s the case.

ON THE GREEN:

Hole 2: Par 3, 162 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:45 a.m.): Maybe a little more conservative than intended but it’s fine. Safely on the green and left of the flag, gonna be another birdie putt in the 25-foot range coming up.

ON THE GREEN: (11:50 a.m.): Another conservative stroke there, leaves it well short of the cup. Figured we’d see the opposite from Tiger knowing what he needs to do to get to East Lake. Has to mark that par putt, but he cleans it up no problem.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (7 under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 428 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:31 a.m.): Not the start he was looking for, that one misses left and into a fairway bunker. We’ll see if he can do anything from there.

APPROACH SHOT (11:36 a.m.): Not bad. Gets it up to the front of the green, leaves about 25 feet.

ON THE GREEN (11:41 a.m.): Misses below the hole for a routine par to start. Looking like he’s gonna have to finish in the top 11 in order to have a shot at East Lake, currently T-32 so a lot of ground to make up this afternoon.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (7 under overall)

Pre-round

Woods shot 5-under 67 Saturday in Round 3 in what was easily one of his sharpest rounds since the Masters and best score since a final-round 67 at the Memorial in late June.

Still, Woods did not get off to a great start with two consecutive rounds of 1-under 71. He’ll need to go very low Sunday in order to have a chance at getting inside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings and qualifying for the Tour Championship.

If Woods isn’t able to move inside the East Lake pool of contenders, this will likely be his final competitive round until the inaugural ZOZO Championship this October in Japan.