Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods 8 under overall early in final round at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods is back at it Sunday coming off his first bogey-free round of the season. We’ll be tracking every shot from the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.

For live shot-by-shot updates and analysis, follow along below.

Hole 7: Par 5, 613 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:55 p.m.): Another driver here and that’s what he needed to do. Might be able to give it a go with a fairway wood from there and no question about it, this is absolutely a must-birdie hole if he wants to get to East Lake.

APPROACH SHOT (1:02 p.m.): Fairway wood from 284 yards out and it’s a miss long and left. But plenty of distance and should have a chance to get up-and-down from there. Again, absolutely has to have a birdie here.

AROUND THE GREEN:

Hole 6: Par 4, 476 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:40 p.m.): Another solid strike to get things started and it’s another fairway in reg. Tiger’s now up to No. 36 in the projected FedEx Cup standings, needs to get to No. 30 to make the Tour Championship. Keep tabs on those projected standings right here throughout the afternoon.

APPROACH SHOT (12:45 p.m.): Still 213 yards out from there and he hates it. Missed it well right and short into a bunker, gonna need to get up-and-down from there to avoid his first bogey in 25 holes.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:49 p.m.): Wanted to take a little more sand on that one but got away with it. Gets a nice bounce from the fringe and rolls to within 8-10 feet. Gonna need to make a putt to save par.

ON THE GREEN (12:53 p.m.): Nope. Missed it on the amateur side and that snaps a streak of 24 consecutive bogey-free holes. Drops back to 8 under and that’s not good. Very little room for error today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 6 (8 under overall)

Hole 5: Par 5, 521 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:24 p.m.): Lost that tee shot to the right and there’s plenty of trouble over there. But his ball stayed out of a cluster of bunkers over there and ends up in the thick rough. Probably won’t be able to reach from there.

SECOND SHOT (12:32 p.m.): Just a layup, looks like it caught a piece of a tree but bounces into the fairway and it’s safe. Gonna have about 70 yards in from there.

THIRD SHOT (12:34 p.m.): Not bad, but still leaves a lengthy birdie putt. Maybe 25 feet or so.

ON THE GREEN (12:36 p.m.): Boom!! Drops that lengthy birdie putt and this ain’t over yet, McGaven. Huge.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 5 (9 under overall)

Hole 4: Par 4, 458 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:10 p.m.): Great swing there with a driver that splits the fairway. He’s been giving himself plenty of chances in that department all week, the irons just haven’t been nearly as sharp.

APPROACH SHOT (12:17 p.m.): That’s more like it. All over the flag from 143 yards out and sticks it close. First real birdie opportunity of the day coming up from inside 10 feet.

ON THE GREEN (12:21 p.m.): Even closer than we thought, just inside three feet. Taps it in no problem for the first birdie of the day. Need quite a few more of those down the stretch to have a prayer at East Lake.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (8 under overall)

Hole 3: Par 4, 386 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:56 a.m.): Beauty. Likes it right away and that one splits the fairway. Time to get something going here.

APPROACH SHOT (12:01 p.m.): Mediocre at best with a wedge from 90 yards. Leaves it well short of the hole, gonna be maybe 25-plus feet from there. Sounds like he caught a mud ball so bad break if that’s the case.

ON THE GREEN (12:04 p.m.): Nope. That 30-foot birdie try had the distance but slides past the cup. Gonna be another tap-in par and still hasn’t had a legit birdie chance.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 3 (7 under overall)

Hole 2: Par 3, 162 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:45 a.m.): Maybe a little more conservative than intended but it’s fine. Safely on the green and left of the flag, gonna be another birdie putt in the 25-foot range coming up.

ON THE GREEN: (11:50 a.m.): Another conservative stroke there, leaves it well short of the cup. Figured we’d see the opposite from Tiger knowing what he needs to do to get to East Lake. Has to mark that par putt, but he cleans it up no problem.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (7 under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 428 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:31 a.m.): Not the start he was looking for, that one misses left and into a fairway bunker. We’ll see if he can do anything from there.

APPROACH SHOT (11:36 a.m.): Not bad. Gets it up to the front of the green, leaves about 25 feet.

ON THE GREEN (11:41 a.m.): Misses below the hole for a routine par to start. Looking like he’s gonna have to finish in the top 11 in order to have a shot at East Lake, currently T-32 so a lot of ground to make up this afternoon.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (7 under overall)

Pre-round

Woods shot 5-under 67 Saturday in Round 3 in what was easily one of his sharpest rounds since the Masters and best score since a final-round 67 at the Memorial in late June.

Still, Woods did not get off to a great start with two consecutive rounds of 1-under 71. He’ll need to go very low Sunday in order to have a chance at getting inside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings and qualifying for the Tour Championship.

If Woods isn’t able to move inside the East Lake pool of contenders, this will likely be his final competitive round until the inaugural ZOZO Championship this October in Japan.