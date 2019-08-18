Georgia Tech's Andy Ogletree wins 119th U.S. Amateur

PINEHURST, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree defeated Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final match to win the 119th U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst on Sunday evening.

Earlier this week Augenstein explained his strategy of winning the first six holes, and he did just that, taking an early 4 up lead through the first five holes. Ogletree, a Yellow Jacket senior, was able to weather the storm and eventually cut the deficit to 2 down after the opening 18 holes on Pinehurst No. 4 with a clutch birdie on No. 18. Through the first 18 holes, Augenstein was 4 under while Ogletree finished 3 under.

For the first time in history, the 36-hole final match took place over two courses: Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4. After a 2 hour break, the finalists teed off on Pinehurst No. 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET for the final 18 holes of the tournament.

Ogletree picked up where he left off, winning the first hole with a birdie to cut the Commodore senior’s lead to just one. Augenstein’s lead was never more than 2 up for the rest of the match. An Ogletree par on the 29th hole and birdie on the 31st brought the match back to all square for the first time since the opening hole.

Augenstein trailed for just one hole entering the final match and had yet to trail thru 31 holes on Sunday. Ogletree was able to par the 32nd hole to take his first lead of the day with just four holes to go. He held on to the lead for the next three holes, sealing the deal on the par-3 17th hole with a par.

Just by reaching the U.S. Amateur final, Ogletree and Augenstin earned a spot in next year’s Masters and U.S. Open. With the win, Ogletree now gets in the Open Championship, and will play a round at Augusta National next year with this year’s Masters champion, Tiger Woods.

Ogletree is the third Georgia Tech player to win the U.S. Amateur, joining Bobby Jones and Matt Kuchar. He’s the first Mississippi native to win, and the third American to hoist the Havemeyer Trophy in the last five years.