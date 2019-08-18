Justin Thomas stands up to pressure to win BMW Championship by 3 shots

Justin Thomas held off a late charge by Patrick Cantlay to win the BMW Championship by three shots.

Finishing with a 25-under-par 263, Thomas enters next week’s Tour Championship, the season finale at East Lake in Atlanta, with a significant advantage over the 30-player field with a $15 million bonus up for grabs.

Thomas moved into first place in the FedEx Cup standings and is in position to join Tiger Woods as the only player to win the FedEx Cup twice.

He entered the day with a six-shot lead but handled the pressure to shoot a 4-under-par 68 and claim his first PGA Tour victory this season.

Playing alongside Thomas and Tony Finau in the final group, Cantlay birdied the final two holes to shoot a 65 at Medinah and finish three shots back in second.

Hideki Matsuyama was third. He shot a final-round 63, his second 63 of the week, to finish 20-under. Tony Finau was fourth at 18-under, while Jon Rahm was fifth at 16-under.

Thomas opened Saturday’s third round with five consecutive birdies to set the course record with an 11-under 61. He won the FedEx Cup in 2017.