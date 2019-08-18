Tiger Woods Timeline: Season of triumph, frustration ends at BMW Championship

The PGA Tour season ended for Tiger Woods on Sunday with the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club as he failed to qualify for the Tour Championship and the chance to defend his title at East Lake.

Woods ended his weekend in Chicagoland at 7-under par overall and well outside the top 30 in FedEx Cup Standings.

It was a quiet to close to a season that began with talk of multiple victories and a possible FedEx Cup championship. Woods reached another zenith in his amazing career at Augusta National on April 14 when he won his fifth Masters, triggering fantasies of a Grand Slam.

The remaining four-plus months of his PGA Tour season, however, offered a fierce, frustrating and deep decline from what everyone witnessed on the final Sunday of the Masters.

Woods played only 12 times in 2019, and only enjoyed 17 competitive rounds since his Masters triumph.

He started the year at the Farmers Insurance Open (T-20), Genesis Open (T-15) and WGC-Mexico Championship (T-10). His success on the course and cautious approach were all just foreshadowing for his performance at Augusta National, where he would complete a comeback from spinal fusion surgery in April 2017, a subsequent DUI arrest and substance abuse treatment by winning his fifth green jacket.

Woods will captain the 12-man U.S. Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne in Australia in December. Eight players will automatically qualify by virtue of the Cup standings. And there are four captain’s picks. Woods has the option of choosing himself if he so desires. But that appears unlikely.

He is scheduled to next play competitively at the ZOZO Championship from Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo.

Tiger Woods 2018-19 PGA Tour Recap

Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:

Tiger Woods – Quick Facts

Born: December 30, 1975

Birthplace: Cypress, California

Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods

Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)

Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis

Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996

Turned Pro: 1996

PGA Tour victories: 81

Major victories: 15

Career earnings: $118,663,768