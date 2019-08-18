Forecaddie: Trump tees it up with golf powerbrokers

In a month during which President Donald Trump teed off with two of his biggest professional golf supporters in Pat Perez and John Daly, The Forecaddie heard POTUS formed a different kind of golf powerbrokers grouping Saturday at Trump Bedminster.

Among the golfers spotted heading into Trump Bedminster for a golf date with the 45th President of the United States were PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and NBC Sports President Pete Bevacqua.

Trump’s history with each could be described as mixed to mostly friendly.

Ridley was part of the USGA leadership that accepted invites to Trump Bedminster for several championships, including the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

Bevacqua was a Trump Bedminster regular during his USGA days before helping to steer the 2022 PGA Championship there as then-PGA of America CEO.

As for the current PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan, the dealings with Trump have been mixed. Trump and his team negotiated with then-deputy commissioner Monahan over various issues that ultimately derailed the PGA Tour’s annual Trump Doral stop. Since then, however, Trump lent his support to the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National and turned up to award the cup to the victorious USA team.

When asked for comment, spokespersons at the PGA Tour and Augusta National did not respond Sunday.