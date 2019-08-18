Scottie Scheffler wins first Korn Ferry Tour finals event in Columbus

Scottie Scheffler already earned his PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list.

He carried that momentum into the first of three Korn Ferry Tour finals events and won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

There are 25 PGA Tour cards available in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals series, while 25 were handed out for the top points finishers at the conclusion of the regular season. The top 75 players in the regular season advanced to the Finals, along with PGA Tour players who finished 125th-200 on the FedEx Cup Points list.

Scheffler shot 4-under 67 in the final round Sunday at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course for a two-shot victory. He totaled a 12-under 272 for the week and finished two shots ahead of Brendon Todd, Beau Hossler and Ben Taylor.

The 23-year-old Texas grad won the Evans Scholar Invitational earlier this year and finished third in the regular season points list. Hossler, meanwhile, is trying to get his PGA Tour card back after missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Rookie Viktor Hovland is also trying to secure his status for the 2019-20 season and just missed out on locking up his card in the first event. The Oklahoma State standout made his pro debut this summer and finished T-11 in Columbus.

He and other hopefuls will be looking to secure their status at next week’s Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho ahead of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana.

Players like Scheffler who have already secured their cards are still playing for status, as the priority ranking for the 2019-20 season will be based on their Finals performance.