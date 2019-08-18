2019 U.S. Walker Cup team announced after U.S. Amateur

PINEHURST, N.C. – Meet the 2019 U.S. Walker Cup team.

Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss., Georgia Tech senior) joined Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas sophomore), Akshay Bhatia (Wake Forest, N.C., high school senior) and Stewart Hagestad (Newport Beach, Calif., USC graduate) on Team USA after winning the 119th U.S. Amateur.

Shortly after the 36-hole final match on Pinehust No. 4 and No. 2, the rest of Nathaniel Crosby’s team was announced on the Fox Sports broadcast:

John Augenstein (Owensboro, Ky., Vanderbilt senior)

Steven Fisk (Stockbridge, Ga., Georgia Southern graduate)

John Pak (Scotch Plains, N.J., Florida State junior)

Isaiah Salinda (South San Francisco, Stanford graduate)

Alex Smalley (Greensboro, N.C., Duke graduate)

Brandon Wu (Scarsdale, N.Y., Stanford graduate)

Chandler Phillips (Huntsville, Texas, Texas A&M graduate) and Ricky Castillo (Yorba Linda, Calif., Florida freshman) are the first and second alternatives, respectively.

“The USGA has assembled an extremely talented squad to represent our country in the 47th Walker Cup Match,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman via a press release. “We are looking forward to watching this group bond in the spirit of teamwork, commitment and camaraderie when they compete to defend the Walker Cup.”

The 2019 Walker Cup will be played Sept. 7-8 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, against the best amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland. The match is played over two days with 18 singles matches and eight foursomes (alternate-shot) matches.

Team USA holds the overall series lead at 36-9-1. In the last 15 meetings since 1989, the Americans have just an 8-7 advantage.